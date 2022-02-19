Fence firms receive five times as many calls after Storm Eunice

Fencing companies have received nearly five times as many enquiries as they would normally receive due to damage caused by Storm Eunice.

The sheer ferocity of the winds associated with Friday’s storm have flattened some fences and weakened many others, resulting in a spike in calls to fence repair firms in Suffolk.

Aaron Goddard, director of A W Goddard in Ipswich, said: “It has been quite manic. We have had 50 or 60 calls today and probably 100 emails. We would expect between 10 and 20 calls on a normal Friday, but it has obviously been understandably busy today.”

He said the work was mainly just repairs to garden fencing and damaged posts, but he expected to be dealing with enquiries in relation to the storm for the next six months.

James Martin, director of J M Allseasons in Ipswich, said: “My phone has been ringing off the hook the last few days.

“I have got 11 quotes booked in for tomorrow and I have got a few more over email. Normally, I would have received about two quotes.”

He said many of the calls were related to fence posts that were reaching the end of their life and starting to experience the effects of dampness at the base of the post which was weakening the structure and causing collapse during the high winds.