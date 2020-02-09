Storm Ciara: A142 'completely blocked by very large tree'

Drivers have been warned to expect delays on the busy A142 near Newmarket after the road was "completely blocked by a very large tree" during Storm Ciara.

A142 south between Fordham and Newmarket completely blocked by a very large tree. Road is closed until @HighwaysEAST can attend. @CambsCops — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) February 9, 2020

Mildenhall Police Tweeted that the southbound route, between Fordham and Newmarket, would be closed until Highways England or Suffolk Highways - who look after the county's road network - could attend the incident.

There have been numerous delays across the county due to Storm Ciara, which has seen winds reach speeds of nearly 60mph in Mildenhall and other places.

The worst of the storm is expected at between around 2pm and 3pm, with winds predicted to get up to 70mph in some areas.

Police have already responded to a number of incidents where trees have blocked the road, including in Kesgrave and on the A143 near Bury St Edmunds.

However, the force have asked the public to only call 999 for instances involving injuries or a threat to life.