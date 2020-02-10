E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Storm Ciara: Coastguard called to submerged cars as floods hit Essex

PUBLISHED: 14:24 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:24 10 February 2020

The coastguard are also at the scene of submerged cars on The Strood, connecting Mersea Island to Colchester Picture: JAY STAPLEY

The coastguard are also at the scene of submerged cars on The Strood, connecting Mersea Island to Colchester Picture: JAY STAPLEY

Archant

Cars are submerged and abandoned on The Strood at Mersea as high tides hit Essex.

Mersea Island, Point Clear and Brightlingsea have all been badly affected by high tides and high winds, with some communities temporarily cut off due to flooding.

Mersea Island

The Strood, connecting Mersea Island with Colchester, has been closed while water covers the road.

Essex Police tweeted to say: "Police, fire and the coastguard are currently on scene at The Strood at Mersea Island.

"A number of vehicles have got stuck in flood water.

"Please avoid the area."

The coastguard have also warned drivers to stay away from the scene while they work.

It is not clear if anyone was stranded in the water when the vehicles became submerged.

The beach huts at Brightlingsea partially submerged off the coast of Essex as a result of Storm Ciara Picture: ANT NILESThe beach huts at Brightlingsea partially submerged off the coast of Essex as a result of Storm Ciara Picture: ANT NILES

Brightlingsea

Brightlingsea's beach has seen high tides, with beach huts left half-submerged along the coast.

It appears one hut has been washed into a road nearby by the flooding. The area was covered by an amber flood warning until 1.45pm today.

Point Clear

the area was under an amber flood warning, with residents told to be brepared for roads and properties to flood Picture: ANT NILESthe area was under an amber flood warning, with residents told to be brepared for roads and properties to flood Picture: ANT NILES

Mill Dam Lake has also flooded Point Clear Road in St. Osyth, making driving to Point Clear difficult or impossible for some vehicles about 1pm today.

The road is the only way in and out of Point Clear and Point Clear Bay.

An amber flood warning was issued for the area up to 1.45pm.

Nearby Lee-over-Sands and the Bel Air chalet estate, close to Jaywick, were issued with a red flood warning, meaning a flood was expected and residents needed to be prepared to take action.

The beach huts at Brightlingsea partially submerged off the coast of Essex as a result of Storm Ciara Picture: ANT NILESThe beach huts at Brightlingsea partially submerged off the coast of Essex as a result of Storm Ciara Picture: ANT NILES

High tide on the island was close to 1pm and the water level is expected to drop in the coming hours, but no time has been given for the road to reopen.

Blustery conditions are expected on Monday and Tuesday, but conditions will be nowhere near as severe as the weekend, according to Adam Dury of Weatherquest.

Wind gusts are expected to remain as high as 40mph until about midday Tuesday.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Winds hit 70mph in Suffolk – with lightning and torrential rain on way

A choppy sea front in Felixstowe, due to the Storm Ciara Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

North Stander: I so hope my doomsday scenario doesn’t come true... But here it is anyway..

Disappointment for Ipswich players Will Keane and Flynn Downes at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Winds hit 70mph in Suffolk – with lightning and torrential rain on way

A choppy sea front in Felixstowe, due to the Storm Ciara Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

North Stander: I so hope my doomsday scenario doesn’t come true... But here it is anyway..

Disappointment for Ipswich players Will Keane and Flynn Downes at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard are all on the scene to help remove the two stuck cars. Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

WATCH: High tides hit Suffolk coast, putting homes and businesses at risk from flooding

Dramatic photos show residents being hit by the waves. Picture: STEPHEN WOOLLEY @antiquechicgeek_of_southwold

More than 6,000 homes in Suffolk and Essex still without power after Storm Ciara

Thousands of homes in the region are without power. Picture: PHILIP JONES

‘It’s definitely must win... we’re still aiming for the title’ – Town loanee Earl on AFC Wimbledon clash

Josh Earl is wearing a protective mask after suffering a cheek bone injury in training. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Storm Ciara: Coastguard called to submerged cars as floods hit Essex

The coastguard are also at the scene of submerged cars on The Strood, connecting Mersea Island to Colchester Picture: JAY STAPLEY
Drive 24