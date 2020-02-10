Gallery

Storm Ciara: Coastguard called to submerged cars as floods hit Essex

The coastguard are also at the scene of submerged cars on The Strood, connecting Mersea Island to Colchester Picture: JAY STAPLEY Archant

Cars are submerged and abandoned on The Strood at Mersea as high tides hit Essex.

Police, fire and the coastguard are currently on scene at The Strood at #MerseaIsland.



A number of vehicles have got stuck in flood water.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/nhyub4tqZj — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) February 10, 2020

Mersea Island, Point Clear and Brightlingsea have all been badly affected by high tides and high winds, with some communities temporarily cut off due to flooding.

Mersea Island

The Strood, connecting Mersea Island with Colchester, has been closed while water covers the road.

Essex Police tweeted to say: "Police, fire and the coastguard are currently on scene at The Strood at Mersea Island.

"A number of vehicles have got stuck in flood water.

"Please avoid the area."

The coastguard have also warned drivers to stay away from the scene while they work.

It is not clear if anyone was stranded in the water when the vehicles became submerged.

The beach huts at Brightlingsea partially submerged off the coast of Essex as a result of Storm Ciara Picture: ANT NILES The beach huts at Brightlingsea partially submerged off the coast of Essex as a result of Storm Ciara Picture: ANT NILES

Brightlingsea

Brightlingsea's beach has seen high tides, with beach huts left half-submerged along the coast.

It appears one hut has been washed into a road nearby by the flooding. The area was covered by an amber flood warning until 1.45pm today.

Point Clear

the area was under an amber flood warning, with residents told to be brepared for roads and properties to flood Picture: ANT NILES the area was under an amber flood warning, with residents told to be brepared for roads and properties to flood Picture: ANT NILES

Mill Dam Lake has also flooded Point Clear Road in St. Osyth, making driving to Point Clear difficult or impossible for some vehicles about 1pm today.

The road is the only way in and out of Point Clear and Point Clear Bay.

An amber flood warning was issued for the area up to 1.45pm.

Nearby Lee-over-Sands and the Bel Air chalet estate, close to Jaywick, were issued with a red flood warning, meaning a flood was expected and residents needed to be prepared to take action.

High tide on the island was close to 1pm and the water level is expected to drop in the coming hours, but no time has been given for the road to reopen.

Blustery conditions are expected on Monday and Tuesday, but conditions will be nowhere near as severe as the weekend, according to Adam Dury of Weatherquest.

Wind gusts are expected to remain as high as 40mph until about midday Tuesday.