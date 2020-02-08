E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Calm before the storm - Suffolk prepares for strong winds from Ciara

PUBLISHED: 08:49 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:49 08 February 2020

Storm Ciara is heading towards Suffolk Picture: MIKE SHEPHERD

Storm Ciara is heading towards Suffolk Picture: MIKE SHEPHERD

Archant

Suffolk is bracing itself for the full effects of Storm Ciara as heavy winds are set to batter the region this weekend.

Saturday is expected to be a mostly cloudy day with the chance of rain before wind speeds pick up overnight.

Gusts in Suffolk are expected to exceed 50mph for most of Sunday, with forecasters predicting speeds may reach 70mph.

You may also want to watch:

Rain is also expected to fall throughout the day.

Highways England have already announced they are closing the Orwell Bridge for a mammoth 15 hours on Sunday as wind speeds are expected to well exceed the safety threshold of 50mph.

Greater Anglia have also warned of potential rail disruption with many services expected to be delayed or cancelled.

Trains on Sunday will be subject to a 50mph speed limit, resulting in fewer trains and longer journey times.

Various events throughout the region have already been cancelled in anticipation of the extreme weather.

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: Academy wage bill for top managements increases by almost 30% to £18m

Steve Lancashire, CEO of REAch2 Academies, which runs schools including Sprites Primary in Ipswich, earned £230-240.000 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/MATT HUNTER

‘Give us £150m to boost A14’ - Suffolk’s plea to end traffic woes

Suffolk's seven MPs have signed the letter to Chancellor Sajid Javid. Back row: James Cartlidge, Dr Dan Poulter and Peter Aldous. Front row: Dr Therese Coffey, Tom Hunt, Matt Hancock and Jo Churchill. Picture: ELAINE BRYCE

Calm before the storm – Suffolk prepares for strong winds from Ciara

Storm Ciara is heading towards Suffolk Picture: MIKE SHEPHERD

Boy sexually assaulted at Ipswich park

The incident happened at Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Clacton gets much-needed £1.5million investment in doctors’ surgeries

Kennedy House, in Kennedy Way, Clacton-on-Sea, will now be renamed to allow two other nearby GP practices to move into the space as part of a £1.5million investment Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24