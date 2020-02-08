Calm before the storm - Suffolk prepares for strong winds from Ciara

Storm Ciara is heading towards Suffolk Picture: MIKE SHEPHERD Archant

Suffolk is bracing itself for the full effects of Storm Ciara as heavy winds are set to batter the region this weekend.

Saturday is expected to be a mostly cloudy day with the chance of rain before wind speeds pick up overnight.

Gusts in Suffolk are expected to exceed 50mph for most of Sunday, with forecasters predicting speeds may reach 70mph.

Rain is also expected to fall throughout the day.

Highways England have already announced they are closing the Orwell Bridge for a mammoth 15 hours on Sunday as wind speeds are expected to well exceed the safety threshold of 50mph.

Greater Anglia have also warned of potential rail disruption with many services expected to be delayed or cancelled.

Trains on Sunday will be subject to a 50mph speed limit, resulting in fewer trains and longer journey times.

Various events throughout the region have already been cancelled in anticipation of the extreme weather.