Fallen trees. high waves and damage - more of your dramatic photos of Storm Ciara
PUBLISHED: 15:25 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:43 10 February 2020
SUSIE BENNETT
Readers' photos of the damage caused by Storm Ciara are pouring in. Here is a selection of dramatic moments from around the area.
Susie Bennett sent in a photo of fallen trees in her mum's garden in Bury St Edmunds, writing: "We lost six large fir trees."
On Instagram, Stephen Woolley posted photos of spectacular seas in Southwold. while Twitter user Ash Williams captured shots of more high waves in Felixstowe.
Sam Merry posted a photo on Facebook of a tree which fell on his Ford Focus car in Shenstone Drive, Ipswich. Fortunately, though, it could have been worse. He commented: "How lucky, only a centimetre's scratch damage."
Sophia Jackson also photographed the fallen tree in Shenstone Drive.
Also in Ipswich, Carol Brown photographed work under way to clear up a fallen tree in Lindbergh Road. And, in Sproughton, Tony Johnson's 100-year-old apple tree was brought down by Saturday's high winds.
Niki Dennis photographed a tree beside a road in Debenham, while Kei Treynier spotted one across a road in Westerfield yesterday.
Meanwhile, in the Ipswich area, Julie Sparrow got a surprise when a trampoline blew into her garden. She posted on Facebook: "We don't even own one!"
- Have you taken any photos of Storm Ciara to add to our gallery? Send them to us, with your full name.
