Gallery

Fallen trees. high waves and damage - more of your dramatic photos of Storm Ciara

High winds from Storm Ciara saw six trees fall in one woman's garden in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUSIE BENNETT SUSIE BENNETT

Readers' photos of the damage caused by Storm Ciara are pouring in. Here is a selection of dramatic moments from around the area.

Waves caused by Storm Ciara at Felixstowe Picture: ASH WILLIAMS Waves caused by Storm Ciara at Felixstowe Picture: ASH WILLIAMS

Susie Bennett sent in a photo of fallen trees in her mum's garden in Bury St Edmunds, writing: "We lost six large fir trees."

On Instagram, Stephen Woolley posted photos of spectacular seas in Southwold. while Twitter user Ash Williams captured shots of more high waves in Felixstowe.

A 100-year-old apple tree blown down in Poplar Lane, Sproughton Picture: TONY JOHNSON A 100-year-old apple tree blown down in Poplar Lane, Sproughton Picture: TONY JOHNSON

Sam Merry posted a photo on Facebook of a tree which fell on his Ford Focus car in Shenstone Drive, Ipswich. Fortunately, though, it could have been worse. He commented: "How lucky, only a centimetre's scratch damage."

Sophia Jackson also photographed the fallen tree in Shenstone Drive.

Also in Ipswich, Carol Brown photographed work under way to clear up a fallen tree in Lindbergh Road. And, in Sproughton, Tony Johnson's 100-year-old apple tree was brought down by Saturday's high winds.

A tree fell on Sam Merry's car in Shenstone Drive, Ipswich Picture: SAM KARL MERRY A tree fell on Sam Merry's car in Shenstone Drive, Ipswich Picture: SAM KARL MERRY

Niki Dennis photographed a tree beside a road in Debenham, while Kei Treynier spotted one across a road in Westerfield yesterday.

A tree landed on a car in Shenstone Drive, Ipswich Picture: SOPHIA JACKSON A tree landed on a car in Shenstone Drive, Ipswich Picture: SOPHIA JACKSON

Meanwhile, in the Ipswich area, Julie Sparrow got a surprise when a trampoline blew into her garden. She posted on Facebook: "We don't even own one!"

Clearing up a fallen tree in Lindbergh Road, Ipswich Picture: CAROL BROWN Clearing up a fallen tree in Lindbergh Road, Ipswich Picture: CAROL BROWN

- Have you taken any photos of Storm Ciara to add to our gallery? Send them to us, with your full name.

A tree came down on Sunday at Debenham near the Mickfield turn-off before the Low Road turn-off. Picture: NIKI DENNIS A tree came down on Sunday at Debenham near the Mickfield turn-off before the Low Road turn-off. Picture: NIKI DENNIS

A tree diown in Westerfield yesterday, between Henley Road and Westerfield crossroads Picture: KEI KEIZEL GUMMIDGE TRAYNIER A tree diown in Westerfield yesterday, between Henley Road and Westerfield crossroads Picture: KEI KEIZEL GUMMIDGE TRAYNIER