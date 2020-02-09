E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Storm Ciara LIVE - Latest travel and weather updates

09 February, 2020 - 06:00
Storm clouds over the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich (file photo) Picture: MICK WEBB/CITIZENSIDE.COM

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Storm Ciara is set to hit Suffolk and north Essex today - we will be bringing you the latest weather forecast, travel updates and road closures as they happen.

An amber weather warning for wind is in place from 8am until 9pm on Sunday, February 9 - this means very strong gales are expected to batter the region.

Wind speeds are predicted to reach 70mph, with the potential of power cuts, large waves and flying debris.

The Met Office have warned of a strong possibility of trees falling down, bridges being closed and travel delays.

The Orwell Bridge is closed from 4am until 7pm today.

Some events have been cancelled and major attractions and open spaces closed to the public.

Met Office forecasters said that for the east of England, tomorrow is set to be very windy with widespread gales, some of which will be severe in places.

Rain will turn persistent and heavy at times, before being replaced by squally showers during the afternoon and evening.

- This live blog will be updated frequently throughout the day with all the latest travel information and safety warnings.

