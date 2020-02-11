Relief as power restored to more than 4,000 Suffolk homes

Thousands were left without power in the aftermath of Storm Ciara. Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WIRE Archant

UK Power Networks has restored power to 99% of homes affected by the cuts from Storm Ciara, meaning just a few remain dark this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thousands were left without power from Sunday, February 9 as the extremely high winds took their toll on power lines.

An estimated 4,173 homes in Suffolk were cut off by the damage. The worst hit areas included Woodbridge, Rushmere St Andrew and Framlingham.

You may also want to watch:

In Essex, Colchester suffered the most power cuts as 2,069 homes were affected - although power has now been restored to them all.

There are now just 17 homes left without power in the county, seven in Felixstowe, four in Wattisham and six in Barnham.

UK Power Networks says that these should be fixed between 8.30am and 12.30pm, depending on the area.

More information about the power cuts can be found here.