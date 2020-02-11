E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Relief as power restored to more than 4,000 Suffolk homes

PUBLISHED: 08:03 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:03 11 February 2020

Thousands were left without power in the aftermath of Storm Ciara. Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WIRE

Thousands were left without power in the aftermath of Storm Ciara. Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WIRE

UK Power Networks has restored power to 99% of homes affected by the cuts from Storm Ciara, meaning just a few remain dark this morning.

Thousands were left without power from Sunday, February 9 as the extremely high winds took their toll on power lines.

An estimated 4,173 homes in Suffolk were cut off by the damage. The worst hit areas included Woodbridge, Rushmere St Andrew and Framlingham.

In Essex, Colchester suffered the most power cuts as 2,069 homes were affected - although power has now been restored to them all.

There are now just 17 homes left without power in the county, seven in Felixstowe, four in Wattisham and six in Barnham.

UK Power Networks says that these should be fixed between 8.30am and 12.30pm, depending on the area.

More information about the power cuts can be found here.

