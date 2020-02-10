E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

More than 6,000 homes in Suffolk and Essex still without power after Storm Ciara

PUBLISHED: 06:46 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 06:46 10 February 2020

Thousands of homes in the region are without power. Picture: PHILIP JONES

Thousands of homes in the region are without power. Picture: PHILIP JONES

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Thousands of homes across Suffolk and Essex are still reporting power shortages after Storm Ciara battered the east of England.

According to UK Power Networks, 4,173 homes in Suffolk are without power after high winds damaged power lines and caused a chaotic end to the week.

Among the hardest hit areas include the IP3 6 area near Woodbridge, where 183 homes are said to be without power due to a fault in a high voltage overhead line.

MORE: Will Storm Ciara continue this week?

You may also want to watch:

The IP5 1 and IP5 7 areas in Rushmere St Andrew near Ipswich are also facing difficulties with 26 properties left without power due to a similar fault.

It is rural Suffolk which is facing the hardest time however, with 261 homes currently without electricity near Framlingham in the IP13 8 and IP13 9 areas.

An unconfirmed number of properties in Colchester are also without power, while 2,069 homes in the entire of Essex continue to face power cuts.

A statement from the energy provider said: "We understand how difficult it is to be without electricity and our teams are working hard to get everyone back on supply as quickly as is safely possible."

A full list of areas affected can be found here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Will Storm Ciara continue into next week?

A tree blocking the path in Anglesea Road Ipswich Picture: DAN BUCKLE

Winds hit 70mph in Suffolk – with lightning and torrential rain on way

A choppy sea front in Felixstowe, due to the Storm Ciara Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

GALLERY Your pictures as Storm Ciara brings chaos to Suffolk

An Audi in Nacton Road, Ipswich was badly damaged by a fallen tree this morning Picture: JOHN DODDS

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Will Storm Ciara continue into next week?

A tree blocking the path in Anglesea Road Ipswich Picture: DAN BUCKLE

Winds hit 70mph in Suffolk – with lightning and torrential rain on way

A choppy sea front in Felixstowe, due to the Storm Ciara Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

GALLERY Your pictures as Storm Ciara brings chaos to Suffolk

An Audi in Nacton Road, Ipswich was badly damaged by a fallen tree this morning Picture: JOHN DODDS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Award winning farm could be ruined by new road to Sizewell C power station

Contractors Joe and Philip Bloomfield alongside farm owners Belinda and David Grant at Fordley Hall Farm with their award Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

More than 6,000 homes in Suffolk and Essex still without power after Storm Ciara

Thousands of homes in the region are without power. Picture: PHILIP JONES

North Stander: I so hope my doomsday scenario doesn’t come true... But here it is anyway..

Disappointment for Ipswich players Will Keane and Flynn Downes at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

Tidal surge fears spark flood warnings on coast and A12

Waves lashing the coast of Aldeburgh during Storm Ciara Picture: NICOLE MCMULLAN
Drive 24