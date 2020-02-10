More than 6,000 homes in Suffolk and Essex still without power after Storm Ciara

Thousands of homes in the region are without power. Picture: PHILIP JONES (c) copyright newzulu.com

Thousands of homes across Suffolk and Essex are still reporting power shortages after Storm Ciara battered the east of England.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to UK Power Networks, 4,173 homes in Suffolk are without power after high winds damaged power lines and caused a chaotic end to the week.

Among the hardest hit areas include the IP3 6 area near Woodbridge, where 183 homes are said to be without power due to a fault in a high voltage overhead line.

MORE: Will Storm Ciara continue this week?

You may also want to watch:

The IP5 1 and IP5 7 areas in Rushmere St Andrew near Ipswich are also facing difficulties with 26 properties left without power due to a similar fault.

It is rural Suffolk which is facing the hardest time however, with 261 homes currently without electricity near Framlingham in the IP13 8 and IP13 9 areas.

An unconfirmed number of properties in Colchester are also without power, while 2,069 homes in the entire of Essex continue to face power cuts.

A statement from the energy provider said: "We understand how difficult it is to be without electricity and our teams are working hard to get everyone back on supply as quickly as is safely possible."

A full list of areas affected can be found here.