More than 6,000 homes in Suffolk and Essex still without power after Storm Ciara
PUBLISHED: 06:46 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 06:46 10 February 2020
Thousands of homes across Suffolk and Essex are still reporting power shortages after Storm Ciara battered the east of England.
According to UK Power Networks, 4,173 homes in Suffolk are without power after high winds damaged power lines and caused a chaotic end to the week.
Among the hardest hit areas include the IP3 6 area near Woodbridge, where 183 homes are said to be without power due to a fault in a high voltage overhead line.
The IP5 1 and IP5 7 areas in Rushmere St Andrew near Ipswich are also facing difficulties with 26 properties left without power due to a similar fault.
It is rural Suffolk which is facing the hardest time however, with 261 homes currently without electricity near Framlingham in the IP13 8 and IP13 9 areas.
An unconfirmed number of properties in Colchester are also without power, while 2,069 homes in the entire of Essex continue to face power cuts.
A statement from the energy provider said: "We understand how difficult it is to be without electricity and our teams are working hard to get everyone back on supply as quickly as is safely possible."
