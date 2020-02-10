Three Suffolk schools close as Storm Ciara wipes out power
PUBLISHED: 09:53 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 10 February 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
Three schools in Suffolk have closed after Storm Ciara cut their access to electricity.
Kersey CEVCP School and Hintlesham and Chattisham CE Primary School both announced their closures this morning, while the Olive AP Academy in Stowmarket will also be closed.
All three schools have reported a loss of power as the reasons for their closure.
MORE: Thousands still without power after Storm Ciara hits
UK Power Networks, which provides the county's electricity, announced this morning that more than 4,000 homes in Suffolk were without power.
The company has said it is "working hard to get everyone back on supply as quickly as is safely possible".
Comments have been disabled on this article.