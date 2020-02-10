E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Three Suffolk schools close as Storm Ciara wipes out power

PUBLISHED: 09:53 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 10 February 2020

Three schools in Suffolk have closed due to power cuts caused by Storm Ciara Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three schools in Suffolk have closed after Storm Ciara cut their access to electricity.

Kersey CEVCP School and Hintlesham and Chattisham CE Primary School both announced their closures this morning, while the Olive AP Academy in Stowmarket will also be closed.

All three schools have reported a loss of power as the reasons for their closure.

MORE: Thousands still without power after Storm Ciara hits

UK Power Networks, which provides the county's electricity, announced this morning that more than 4,000 homes in Suffolk were without power.

The company has said it is "working hard to get everyone back on supply as quickly as is safely possible".

