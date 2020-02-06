E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Violent storm to hit Suffolk at weekend - could Orwell Bridge be forced to close?

PUBLISHED: 16:42 06 February 2020

Storm Ciara is heading to Suffolk this weekend. Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Ciara is heading to Suffolk this weekend. Picture: MICK WEBB

capelman

Storm Ciara will bring strong winds to Suffolk this weekend and into early next week - with Highways England confirming speeds could exceed the 50mph threshold and cause the Orwell Bridge to close.

A yellow weather warning for high winds has been put in place by the Met Office, which will last from 6pm on Saturday to midnight on Sunday.

Highest speeds of up to 70mph are predicted for parts of Suffolk on Sunday afternoon - which according to the Beaufort scale is classed as a "violent storm".

Adam Dury, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said wind speeds will start to increase on Saturday night, with gusts of 40-50mph.

Speeds will then slightly decrease overnight but will pick up on Sunday afternoon, with Mr Dury confirming gusts of around 60-70mph.

He said: "The strongest winds will be on Sunday afternoon, but it is likely Suffolk could see 50mph winds again throughout Monday and Tuesday."

Suffolk residents are advised to expect some delays to road and rail transport, as well as spray and large waves in coastal areas.

There is also a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

If the wind speeds do hit predicted speeds, a decision will be made by Highways England to close the Orwell Bridge.

The Orwell Bridge typically closes to all traffic if wind gusts of 50mph are predicted to a high degree of certainty in a non-favourable direction - although it has been closed in lower wind speeds.

Highways England has confirmed it will be monitoring the weather closely in the lead up to the weekend and throughout.

In a tweet, it said: "We've had an updated forecast which shows strong winds from early Sunday morning to mid-afternoon Sunday.

"We're continuing to monitor but currently that is the risk as period forecasts show going over threshold."

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Traffic chaos as A140 CLOSED after crash between lorry and car

A lorry and car have collided on the A140 at Little Stonham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A12 reopens after vehicle fire closes both carriageways

A car caught fire on the A12 northbound Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Barclays bank evacuated after strong smell of burning

Firefighters have evacuated the Barclays bank. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Car flips onto side in three-vehicle crash

A three vehicle collision is blocking a road in Tiptree. Picture: ESSEX ROADS POLICING UNIT

More victims come forward after body builder claims he was abused at boarding school

Body-bulder Aarron Lambo and solcitor Kathy Yates Picture: AARRON LAMBO/FACEBOOK
Drive 24