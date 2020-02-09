Storm Ciara: Drivers told 'avoid the area' as tree blocks A1101

The tree blocking the road on the A1101 at Icklingham. Picture: SUFFOLK SPECIALS Archant

Motorists have been told to "avoid the area" on the A1101 between Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall as they wait for road workers to help cut down a tree which is blocking the road.

I've come on duty today to help with the affects #StormCiara is having on roads in Suffolk. Currently at a road closure on the "A1101 near Icklingham. Avoid the area as the road is completely blocked. Waiting for @Suff_highways to help cut the tree. #SC9288 pic.twitter.com/x4a07KUmIX — Suffolk Specials (@SuffolkSpecials) February 9, 2020

Suffolk Specials Tweeted a picture of the tree blocking the full length of the road near Icklingham, with debris strewn across the road.

One Police Special, who has come on duty especially today to help manage the problems being caused by the winds of up to 70mph across the region, said: "Currently at a road closure on the A1101 near Icklingham. Avoid the area as the road is completely blocked.

"Waiting for @Suff_highways to help cut the tree."

No indication has yet been given of when the road might reopen.

There have been numerous delays on roads across the county, with police even putting up a rolling road block on the A14 amid reports of flying debris.

The Orwell Bridge is also closed for more than 12 hours and the A142 between Fordham and Newmarket is closed after it was completely blocked by a tree, while one driver had a very lucky escape when a tree fell down on his car.

However, the force have asked the public to only call 999 for instances involving injuries or a threat to life.