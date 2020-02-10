Video

WATCH: High tides hit Suffolk coast, putting homes and businesses at risk from flooding

Archant

Flood warnings have been imposed on more parts of Suffolk and Essex as a tidal surge threatens some homes and businesses - with immediate action advised in some cases.

Waves batter the sea front at Southwold. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

There were a number of flood warnings in place earlier today - including Southwold, where waves have been crashing into the promenade.

But further warnings are now in place as spring tides coincide with the storm surges.

Flood warnings saying immediate action is required between 11.30am and 1.30pm were put in place for industrial areas in Ipswich, the River Stour in Mistley and isolated properties on the tidal River Deben estuary.

Previous flood alerts, which warn of a lesser level of danger, have been upgraded to full warnings - including the Suffolk coast at Southwold, the tidal River Deben from Felistowe Ferry Hamlet to Ufford, and the River Waveney at Ellingham Marshes to Belton.

Dramatic photos show storm surges in Southwold. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Flood warnings - where flooding is expected and immediate action required - have been issued for:

-Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry

-Isolated riverside properties on the tidal River Deben estuary

The Harbour Inn Southwold has had to close today due to the tidal surges flooding the area.

-Riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham

-The A12 at Blythburgh

-The Suffolk coast at Southwold

-The tidal River Deben estuary, from Felixstowe Ferry Hamlet to Ufford

Half hour to high tide and waves breaking over sea wall.#Southwold

-The tidal River Orwell at Cliff Quay industrial area in Ipswich

-The tidal River Stour at Mistley

-The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham Marshes to Belton

Dramatic photos show storm surges in Southwold. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Flood alerts - where flooding is possible and people should be prepared - are in place at:

-The Norfolk coast from Caister to Gorleston, including Great Yarmouth

-The Suffolk and Essex coast from Felixstowe to Clacton including Orwell and Stour estuaries

-The Suffolk coast at Southwold

-The Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey

-The tidal Deben estuary

-The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water

-The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water

In Southwold, the harbour, Ferry Road, the bottom of Queens Road and Constitution Hill, North Road, the bottom of Pier Avenue and Mights Road were named as areas of risks and residents have seen the impact today.

The Harbour Inn pub in Southwold has had to close its doors for the day due to flooding and say they won't be able to serve food - but will be going ahead with a planned wake this afternoon.

Residents have posted videos and photos on social media showing the extent of the flooding showing residents being buffeted by waves as they smash into the concrete - although one brave surfer was spotted out in the water riding the waves.

The government website Gov.uk is advising residents to stay safe and said: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in danger.

"We will continue to monitor the situation."

They have reassured people that evening tides at 10pm should not result in flooding.