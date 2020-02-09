E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Storm Ciara: Flying debris on A14 as cars caught speeding over 80mph

PUBLISHED: 12:09 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 09 February 2020

The A14 at Woolpit has seen speeding drivers - and flying debris. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The A14 at Woolpit has seen speeding drivers - and flying debris. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Police have vented their frustration at motorists speeding on the A14 - despite high winds from Storm Ciara posing a hazard for drivers with flying debris.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Safety Camera and Central Ticket team Tweeted: "People still speeding in these high winds!"

MORE: Storm Ciara LIVE - Latest travel and weather updates

It said that several vehicles had been seen travelling over 80mph near Woolpit, when the speed limit is 70mph.

The team also Tweeted that there was "flying debris across the carriageways" and urged drivers to slow down.

Storm Ciara has caused problems on Suffolk roads today, with the Orwell Bridge closed for more than 12 hours and several roads shut due to to fallen trees.

The A142 between Fordham and Newmarket is closed after it was completely blocked by a tree, while one driver had a very lucky escape when a tree fell down on his car.

MORE: Everything you need to know as huge storm batters Suffolk

However, the force have asked the public to only call 999 for instances involving injuries or a threat to life.

