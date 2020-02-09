Will tonight's supermoon be eclipsed by Storm Ciara?

Astronomy lovers looking to the skies for a glorious snow supermoon might find themselves disappointed - as Storm Ciara continues to wreak havoc on the region.

A supermoon is when a full moon at its closest to earth, making it seem much bigger and brighter than it usually is.

February's supermoon is due to take place tonight (Sunday, February 9) and is called a snow moon, because it appears at one of the coldest times of the year.

It is supposed to be one of the biggest and brightest moons of the year - but with dark clouds gathering over the region from Storm Ciara, is likely stargazers might not be able to see it even with the most hi-tech telescopes.

There has been much disruption across the county due to Storm Ciara, which has seen winds reach speeds of more than 70mph in Mildenhall and other places.

And the weather is set to get worse still, with torrential rain and thunderstorms set to hit Suffolk later this evening.

Trains have been cancelled and roads closed as trees fall down on the line.

A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time it is full. This can make the moon appear up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter.