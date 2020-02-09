E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Will tonight's supermoon be eclipsed by Storm Ciara?

PUBLISHED: 16:31 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 09 February 2020

A supermoon captured in Woodbridge last year by Julie Kemp. Will tonight's supermoon be spoiled by Storm Ciara? Picture: JULIE KEMP

A supermoon captured in Woodbridge last year by Julie Kemp. Will tonight's supermoon be spoiled by Storm Ciara? Picture: JULIE KEMP

Archant

Astronomy lovers looking to the skies for a glorious snow supermoon might find themselves disappointed - as Storm Ciara continues to wreak havoc on the region.

A supermoon is when a full moon at its closest to earth, making it seem much bigger and brighter than it usually is.

MORE: Storm Ciara LIVE - Latest travel and weather updates

February's supermoon is due to take place tonight (Sunday, February 9) and is called a snow moon, because it appears at one of the coldest times of the year.

You may also want to watch:

It is supposed to be one of the biggest and brightest moons of the year - but with dark clouds gathering over the region from Storm Ciara, is likely stargazers might not be able to see it even with the most hi-tech telescopes.

There has been much disruption across the county due to Storm Ciara, which has seen winds reach speeds of more than 70mph in Mildenhall and other places.

And the weather is set to get worse still, with torrential rain and thunderstorms set to hit Suffolk later this evening.

Trains have been cancelled and roads closed as trees fall down on the line.

MORE: Everything you need to know as huge storm batters Suffolk

A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time it is full. This can make the moon appear up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter.

Most Read

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Everything you need to know as huge storm batters Suffolk

Wind sock at Milsoms Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Everything you need to know as huge storm batters Suffolk

Wind sock at Milsoms Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Winds hit 70mph in Suffolk – with lightning and torrential rain on way

A choppy sea front in Felixstowe, due to the Storm Ciara Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Storm Ciara: Ipswich air dome comes down in gale force winds

Ipswich Sports Club's air dome has come down in the heavy winds from Storm Chiara. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Will tonight’s supermoon be eclipsed by Storm Ciara?

A supermoon captured in Woodbridge last year by Julie Kemp. Will tonight's supermoon be spoiled by Storm Ciara? Picture: JULIE KEMP

Storm Ciara: Tree triggers explosion as it falls on substation

An explosion at a substation in Thetford was captured on video. Picture: Submitted
Drive 24