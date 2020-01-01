Storm Ciara 'likely' to bring strongest winds in two years

Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Storm Ciara could break records this weekend, bringing the strongest winds Suffolk has seen in two years.

The Atlantic storm is due to initially hit the county on Saturday. However the worst of the weather is forecasted for Sunday, with predicted wind speeds of up to 70mph.

If gusts do reach predicted speeds then it could be the most blustery day since January 18, 2018, when the highest speed recorded was 83mph.

There have only been six occasions where wind speeds have surpassed 60mph since January 2018. However, on none of those occasions did speeds reach more than 62mph.

In fact, gusts of more than 65mph have only been recorded three times in the past three years.

A yellow weather warning for high winds has been put in place by the Met Office, which will last from 6pm on Saturday to midnight on Sunday.

Highest speeds of up to 70mph are predicted for parts of Suffolk on Sunday afternoon - which, according to the Beaufort scale, is classed as a "violent storm".

Adam Dury, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said wind speeds will start to increase on Saturday night, with gusts of 40-50mph.

Speeds will then slightly decrease overnight but will pick up on Sunday afternoon, with Mr Dury confirming gusts of around 60-70mph.

His colleague, Dan Holley, confirmed he thought it was "likely" that Sunday will produce the strongest winds since 2018.