Commuters set for return to normal journeys after Storm Ciara disruption ends

PUBLISHED: 07:13 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:13 10 February 2020

Storm Ciara brought down trees across Suffolk and Essex, but police say roads are now clear Picture: DANNY HEWITT

Storm Ciara brought down trees across Suffolk and Essex, but police say roads are now clear Picture: DANNY HEWITT

DANNY HEWITT

Roads and rails across Suffolk and Essex are said to be clear after Storm Ciara caused major travel disruption in both counties.

Trees strewn across railway lines in East Anglia due to Storm Ciara Picture: NETWORK RAILTrees strewn across railway lines in East Anglia due to Storm Ciara Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Bringing winds of up to 70mph on Sunday, February 9, the storm caused the closure of the Orwell Bridge for more than 12 hours, while fallen trees in both counties further fuelled the travel nightmares.

On the roads, a spokesman for Suffolk police said traffic has been running smoothly this morning, with the constabulary currently not attending any reports of trees in the roads.

It is a similar story for Greater Anglia train services, with no reported disruptions on any lines.

A spokesman for the rail franchise said: "We are expecting to run a normal service on all routes today, following disruption caused by Storm Ciara yesterday.

"Apologies to any customers caught up in the disruption yesterday, and thank you for your patience."

Highways England has confirmed it will continue to monitor the Orwell Bridge for the rest of the day.

