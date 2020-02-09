E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Storm Ciara: 10,000 homes without power in Suffolk and Essex as storms batter region

PUBLISHED: 13:19 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 09 February 2020

Thousands of homes in the region are without power. Picture: PHILIP JONES

Thousands of homes in the region are without power. Picture: PHILIP JONES

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Thousands of homes across Suffolk and Essex are currently without power as the region takes a battering from strong winds due to Storm Ciara.

UK Power Networks Tweeted an update on properties without power across the region at 12.30pm, saying that 7,125 homes were without power in Suffolk and 3,089 in Essex.

In a statement, it said it had more than 1,000 field staff on call to restore supplies, as well as extra call takers.

MORE: Storm Ciara LIVE - Latest travel and weather updates

There has been much disruption across the county due to Storm Ciara, which has seen winds reach speeds of nearly 60mph in Mildenhall and other places.

The worst of the storm is expected at between around 2pm and 3pm, with winds predicted to get up to 70mph in some areas.

You may also want to watch:

Trains have been cancelled and roads closed as trees fall down on the line.

"Power supplies have been affected by Storm Ciara today, with gale force winds causing damage to our electricity networks across parts of the East of England," a UK Power Networks statement said.

"We understand how difficult it is to be without electricity and our teams are working hard to get everyone back on supply as quickly as is safely possible.

"We have over 1,000 field staff on call to restore supplies, plus extra call takers, and have invested in remote control for most of our networks so we've been able to get many supplies back on quickly.

"Some locations now need engineering teams to visit and carry out repairs before we can safely restore electricity."

MORE: Everything you need to know as huge storm batters Suffolk

The firm said that if people see a power line down, "please keep people well clear".

People should then call the emergency power cut helpline on 105, as well as follow @ukpowernetworks on Twitter for more information.

Most Read

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Most Read

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Alert driver escapes wreckage as tree destroys car

The car was destroyed by a tree near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Play-offs here we come... Ipswich Town don’t look anywhere near ready for a Championship return

Ipswich concede at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

Trees fall on A14 as police carry out rolling road block

Police were called to trees which had fallen on the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Leiston edged out by Stourbridge, but bottom three all lose

Suji Odelusi powers through on goal as Will Davies is brought down in the box, although Leiston's penalty claims are waved away by the referee. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL
Drive 24