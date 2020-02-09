Storm Ciara: 10,000 homes without power in Suffolk and Essex as storms batter region

Thousands of homes across Suffolk and Essex are currently without power as the region takes a battering from strong winds due to Storm Ciara.

UK Power Networks Tweeted an update on properties without power across the region at 12.30pm, saying that 7,125 homes were without power in Suffolk and 3,089 in Essex.

In a statement, it said it had more than 1,000 field staff on call to restore supplies, as well as extra call takers.

There has been much disruption across the county due to Storm Ciara, which has seen winds reach speeds of nearly 60mph in Mildenhall and other places.

The worst of the storm is expected at between around 2pm and 3pm, with winds predicted to get up to 70mph in some areas.

Trains have been cancelled and roads closed as trees fall down on the line.

"Power supplies have been affected by Storm Ciara today, with gale force winds causing damage to our electricity networks across parts of the East of England," a UK Power Networks statement said.

"We understand how difficult it is to be without electricity and our teams are working hard to get everyone back on supply as quickly as is safely possible.

"We have over 1,000 field staff on call to restore supplies, plus extra call takers, and have invested in remote control for most of our networks so we've been able to get many supplies back on quickly.

"Some locations now need engineering teams to visit and carry out repairs before we can safely restore electricity."

The firm said that if people see a power line down, "please keep people well clear".

People should then call the emergency power cut helpline on 105, as well as follow @ukpowernetworks on Twitter for more information.