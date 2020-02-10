Gallery

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard are all on the scene to help remove the two stuck cars. Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL Archant

A main road running through Woodbridge has been closed after severe flooding from the River Deben.

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard are all on the scene to help remove the two stuck cars. Picture: RYAN ASHTON Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard are all on the scene to help remove the two stuck cars. Picture: RYAN ASHTON

A section of Quayside Road has been closed by police after flooding from Storm Ciara tidal surge.

Suffolk police were called at 12.50pm to reports of water flowing from the River Deben on to the road itself.

Two vehicles have been stranded in the water and the coastguard is at the scene.

Anglian Water has also been called to assist and a spokesman has reported that as of 1.40pm the waters are receding but the vehicles are still currently stuck.

The Tide Mill in Woodbridge was submerged by the water Picture: DAVID SOAMES The Tide Mill in Woodbridge was submerged by the water Picture: DAVID SOAMES

Residents have posted photographs on social media showing the extent of the surprising flooding in an area not usually affected.

Chris Pelling, from the Eastern Community Assistance Team, noticed the flood when driving through Woodbridge and parked his car across the road to stop motorists going into the water.

He said: "I drove through a really big puddle then got to the flood and realised there were two cars stuck in it.

"I decided to park my car across the road to stop people driving into it and after about 20 minutes the police turned up and decided to close the road themselves a bit further up."

Quayside in Woodbridge was closed by Eastern Community Assistance before officers from Suffolk police arrived Picture: CHRIS PELL Quayside in Woodbridge was closed by Eastern Community Assistance before officers from Suffolk police arrived Picture: CHRIS PELL

There has been a flood warning in place for the tidal River Deben estuary as spring tides coincide with a surge.

A drain overflowing in Quayside Road where the flooding has taken place. Picture: RYAN ASHTON A drain overflowing in Quayside Road where the flooding has taken place. Picture: RYAN ASHTON

Quayside, a main road in Woodbridge, has been flooded and closed by police. Picture: FAYE BYE Quayside, a main road in Woodbridge, has been flooded and closed by police. Picture: FAYE BYE

Emergency services are helping with the situation in Woodbridge Picture: DAVID SOAMES Emergency services are helping with the situation in Woodbridge Picture: DAVID SOAMES

Water has been heading up the streets of Woodbridge Picture: DAVID SOAMES Water has been heading up the streets of Woodbridge Picture: DAVID SOAMES

