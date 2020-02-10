E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

PUBLISHED: 14:07 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 10 February 2020

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard are all on the scene to help remove the two stuck cars. Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard are all on the scene to help remove the two stuck cars. Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Archant

A main road running through Woodbridge has been closed after severe flooding from the River Deben.

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard are all on the scene to help remove the two stuck cars. Picture: RYAN ASHTONSuffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard are all on the scene to help remove the two stuck cars. Picture: RYAN ASHTON

A section of Quayside Road has been closed by police after flooding from Storm Ciara tidal surge.

Suffolk police were called at 12.50pm to reports of water flowing from the River Deben on to the road itself.

Two vehicles have been stranded in the water and the coastguard is at the scene.

Anglian Water has also been called to assist and a spokesman has reported that as of 1.40pm the waters are receding but the vehicles are still currently stuck.

The Tide Mill in Woodbridge was submerged by the water Picture: DAVID SOAMESThe Tide Mill in Woodbridge was submerged by the water Picture: DAVID SOAMES

Residents have posted photographs on social media showing the extent of the surprising flooding in an area not usually affected.

Chris Pelling, from the Eastern Community Assistance Team, noticed the flood when driving through Woodbridge and parked his car across the road to stop motorists going into the water.

He said: "I drove through a really big puddle then got to the flood and realised there were two cars stuck in it.

"I decided to park my car across the road to stop people driving into it and after about 20 minutes the police turned up and decided to close the road themselves a bit further up."

Quayside in Woodbridge was closed by Eastern Community Assistance before officers from Suffolk police arrived Picture: CHRIS PELLQuayside in Woodbridge was closed by Eastern Community Assistance before officers from Suffolk police arrived Picture: CHRIS PELL

There has been a flood warning in place for the tidal River Deben estuary as spring tides coincide with a surge.

A drain overflowing in Quayside Road where the flooding has taken place. Picture: RYAN ASHTONA drain overflowing in Quayside Road where the flooding has taken place. Picture: RYAN ASHTON

Quayside, a main road in Woodbridge, has been flooded and closed by police. Picture: FAYE BYEQuayside, a main road in Woodbridge, has been flooded and closed by police. Picture: FAYE BYE

Emergency services are helping with the situation in Woodbridge Picture: DAVID SOAMESEmergency services are helping with the situation in Woodbridge Picture: DAVID SOAMES

Water has been heading up the streets of Woodbridge Picture: DAVID SOAMESWater has been heading up the streets of Woodbridge Picture: DAVID SOAMES

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Winds hit 70mph in Suffolk – with lightning and torrential rain on way

A choppy sea front in Felixstowe, due to the Storm Ciara Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

North Stander: I so hope my doomsday scenario doesn’t come true... But here it is anyway..

Disappointment for Ipswich players Will Keane and Flynn Downes at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Winds hit 70mph in Suffolk – with lightning and torrential rain on way

A choppy sea front in Felixstowe, due to the Storm Ciara Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

North Stander: I so hope my doomsday scenario doesn’t come true... But here it is anyway..

Disappointment for Ipswich players Will Keane and Flynn Downes at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard are all on the scene to help remove the two stuck cars. Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

WATCH: High tides hit Suffolk coast, putting homes and businesses at risk from flooding

Dramatic photos show residents being hit by the waves. Picture: STEPHEN WOOLLEY @antiquechicgeek_of_southwold

More than 6,000 homes in Suffolk and Essex still without power after Storm Ciara

Thousands of homes in the region are without power. Picture: PHILIP JONES

‘It’s definitely must win... we’re still aiming for the title’ – Town loanee Earl on AFC Wimbledon clash

Josh Earl is wearing a protective mask after suffering a cheek bone injury in training. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Storm Ciara: Coastguard called to submerged cars as floods hit Essex

The coastguard are also at the scene of submerged cars on The Strood, connecting Mersea Island to Colchester Picture: JAY STAPLEY
Drive 24