Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben
PUBLISHED: 14:07 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 10 February 2020
Archant
A main road running through Woodbridge has been closed after severe flooding from the River Deben.
A section of Quayside Road has been closed by police after flooding from Storm Ciara tidal surge.
Suffolk police were called at 12.50pm to reports of water flowing from the River Deben on to the road itself.
Two vehicles have been stranded in the water and the coastguard is at the scene.
Anglian Water has also been called to assist and a spokesman has reported that as of 1.40pm the waters are receding but the vehicles are still currently stuck.
Residents have posted photographs on social media showing the extent of the surprising flooding in an area not usually affected.
Chris Pelling, from the Eastern Community Assistance Team, noticed the flood when driving through Woodbridge and parked his car across the road to stop motorists going into the water.
He said: "I drove through a really big puddle then got to the flood and realised there were two cars stuck in it.
"I decided to park my car across the road to stop people driving into it and after about 20 minutes the police turned up and decided to close the road themselves a bit further up."
There has been a flood warning in place for the tidal River Deben estuary as spring tides coincide with a surge.