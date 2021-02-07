Live

Published: 8:01 AM February 7, 2021 Updated: 10:51 AM February 7, 2021

Storm Darcy, AKA the Beast from the East 2, has arrived in Suffolk - Credit: Rebecca Bailey

Storm Darcy is now sweeping across Suffolk, with up to 20cm of snow expected in some areas by the end of the day.

Though most people did not wake up to a white blanket as expected, the 'Beast from the East' has now led to a blanket of snow in many parts of Suffolk and north Essex - but the heaviest snow may not arrive until Sunday afternoon.

Sledging in the Spa Gardens on Felixstowe seafront this morning - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

Suffolk police have urged people to only travel if absolutely necessary.

An update on where snow is expected to fall this weekend - Credit: Dan Holley

The storm, dubbed the 'Beast from the East 2' is expected to bring the heaviest snow to the east of the region over today and tomorrow.

Seafront gardens at Felixstowe in the snow today - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

Chris Bell, Weatherquest meteorologist, said: "We are still expecting to see snow blow in from the east into the last morning and afternoon.

"We are still expecting to see significant amounts through the region, with some flurries now, but later into the afternoon is when people with see the heavier stuff.

Children in Felixstowe have woken up to the heaviest snow showers - Credit: Alexandra Andu-Kosztyu

"There should be showers through today and then into Monday too. The temperatures are cold enough for it to lay now."

Snow flurries being reported through eastern parts of Suffolk, perhaps a little slow arriving, but @WQRadar shows heavier bands of snow now approaching from the east. Still expecting some significant accumulations, particularly in E Suffolk by Sunday PM and overnight #uksnow pic.twitter.com/dv0YjViwwM — Chris Bell (@stormbell) February 7, 2021

A dog walker takes her dog for a stroll in the snow outside the White Horse pub, Church Road, Old Felixstowe - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

Send us your snow pictures by emailing newsroom@archant.co.uk and tell us where the picture was taken.