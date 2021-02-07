News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Live

LIVE: Storm Darcy hits Suffolk - heavy snow falling, people urged not to travel

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 8:01 AM February 7, 2021    Updated: 10:51 AM February 7, 2021
Storm Darcy, AKA the Beast from the East 2, has arrived in Suffolk

Storm Darcy, AKA the Beast from the East 2, has arrived in Suffolk - Credit: Rebecca Bailey

Storm Darcy is now sweeping across Suffolk, with up to 20cm of snow expected in some areas by the end of the day.

Though most people did not wake up to a white blanket as expected, the 'Beast from the East' has now led to a blanket of snow in many parts of Suffolk and north Essex - but the heaviest snow may not arrive until Sunday afternoon.

Sledging in the Spa Gardens on Felixstowe seafront this morning 

Sledging in the Spa Gardens on Felixstowe seafront this morning - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

Suffolk police have urged people to only travel if absolutely necessary.

An update on where snow is expected to fall this weekend

An update on where snow is expected to fall this weekend - Credit: Dan Holley

The storm, dubbed the 'Beast from the East 2' is expected to bring the heaviest snow to the east of the region over today and tomorrow.

Seafront gardens at Felixstowe in the snow today

Seafront gardens at Felixstowe in the snow today - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

Chris Bell, Weatherquest meteorologist, said: "We are still expecting to see snow blow in from the east into the last morning and afternoon.

"We are still expecting to see significant amounts through the region, with some flurries now, but later into the afternoon is when people with see the heavier stuff.

Children in Felixstowe have woken up to the heaviest snow showers

Children in Felixstowe have woken up to the heaviest snow showers - Credit: Alexandra Andu-Kosztyu

"There should be showers through today and then into Monday too. The temperatures are cold enough for it to lay now."

A dog walker takes her dog for a stroll in the snow outside the White Horse pub, Church Road, Old Felixstowe

A dog walker takes her dog for a stroll in the snow outside the White Horse pub, Church Road, Old Felixstowe - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

Send us your snow pictures by emailing newsroom@archant.co.uk and tell us where the picture was taken.

Most Read

  1. 1 Update on where the heaviest snow will fall in Suffolk this weekend
  2. 2 Look inside the most expensive house on the market in Suffolk
  3. 3 Hundreds without power as Storm Darcy hits Suffolk
  1. 4 £1.35m home with separate cottage for sale for first time in 75 years
  2. 5 LIVE: Storm Darcy hits Suffolk - heavy snow falling, people urged not to travel
  3. 6 Matchday Recap: Judge and Woolfenden net in Ipswich win
  4. 7 Homes evacuated and man arrested as bomb squad called to Suffolk village
  5. 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 victory over Blackpool
  6. 9 Seaside town loses two more stores
  7. 10 'Beast from the East 2' – forecaster warns of up to 30cm of snow in Suffolk
Suffolk Weather
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex Police are appealing for information on the man, pictured, who they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation

Appeal after dog walker 'lunged' at puppy owner

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Volunteers monitoring field wormwood plants at at London Road Industrial Estate in Brandon

'Incredibly rare' plants burst into life on busy industrial estate

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
David 'Henry Lane has died at the age of 59 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

'Gentle giant' Lavenham farmer dies aged 59 from brain tumour

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Bury St Edmunds town centre during the third UK lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus

Covid cases continue to fall - but Ipswich is above national average

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus