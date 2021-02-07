Live
LIVE: Storm Darcy hits Suffolk - heavy snow falling, people urged not to travel
- Credit: Rebecca Bailey
Storm Darcy is now sweeping across Suffolk, with up to 20cm of snow expected in some areas by the end of the day.
Though most people did not wake up to a white blanket as expected, the 'Beast from the East' has now led to a blanket of snow in many parts of Suffolk and north Essex - but the heaviest snow may not arrive until Sunday afternoon.
Suffolk police have urged people to only travel if absolutely necessary.
The storm, dubbed the 'Beast from the East 2' is expected to bring the heaviest snow to the east of the region over today and tomorrow.
Chris Bell, Weatherquest meteorologist, said: "We are still expecting to see snow blow in from the east into the last morning and afternoon.
"We are still expecting to see significant amounts through the region, with some flurries now, but later into the afternoon is when people with see the heavier stuff.
"There should be showers through today and then into Monday too. The temperatures are cold enough for it to lay now."
Send us your snow pictures by emailing newsroom@archant.co.uk and tell us where the picture was taken.
