E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Go Ape closes and attractions cancelled over Storm Dennis threat

PUBLISHED: 18:42 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:42 14 February 2020

Storm Dennis is set to cancel a number of evets this weekend Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Storm Dennis is set to cancel a number of evets this weekend Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Parks and landmarks across Suffolk are set to close yet again this weekend as Storm Dennis moves in.

The Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park has been cancelled this weekend Picture: Neil DidsburyThe Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park has been cancelled this weekend Picture: Neil Didsbury

Last weekend high winds from Storm Ciara put pay to many people's plans and this weekend looks to be similar as Storm Dennis has already forced a number of closures.

Among the events cancelled are:

- Ipswich Town will not be hosting their fanzone due to concerns about the impact of wind on planned events

You may also want to watch:

- The Run for A Rose event which was due to take place on Sunday has been cancelled

Writing on the event's Facebook page the organisers said: "We are so sorry to announce that Sunday's Run for A Rose has been cancelled

"Due to the current weather forecast, and predicted consequences of storm Dennis, we were not able to guarantee the safety of our runners, crew and volunteers."

- Parts of Sutton Hoo are set to be closed all weekend. Walks on the historic site will be closed through Saturday and Sunday

- The Spectacle of Light event at Haughley Park has been cancelled for Saturday

- Go Ape in Thetford will be closed on Saturday, with concerns that the centre will be shut Sunday too

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘They’re in my house; they’ve got knives’ - Burglary victim’s terrified call to police

L/R: Andrew Fraser, of Snape Road, in Saxmundham and Callum Hart, of Heath View in Leiston were sentenced on Friday February 14, to a total of nearly 14 years in prison. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Dramatic picture shows collapsed Clacton pier

Pictures show part of Clacton pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPER

Man caught drug driving mum’s Audi is banned from road

Tommy Stephenson was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Go Ape closes and attractions cancelled over Storm Dennis threat

Storm Dennis is set to cancel a number of evets this weekend Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cineworld plans major cinema revamp and more screens in market town

An impression of the new Cineworld front in Bury St Edmunds Picture: CHAPMAN TAYLOR
Drive 24