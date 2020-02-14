Go Ape closes and attractions cancelled over Storm Dennis threat
PUBLISHED: 18:42 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:42 14 February 2020
Charlotte Bond
Parks and landmarks across Suffolk are set to close yet again this weekend as Storm Dennis moves in.
Last weekend high winds from Storm Ciara put pay to many people's plans and this weekend looks to be similar as Storm Dennis has already forced a number of closures.
Among the events cancelled are:
- Ipswich Town will not be hosting their fanzone due to concerns about the impact of wind on planned events
- The Run for A Rose event which was due to take place on Sunday has been cancelled
Writing on the event's Facebook page the organisers said: "We are so sorry to announce that Sunday's Run for A Rose has been cancelled
"Due to the current weather forecast, and predicted consequences of storm Dennis, we were not able to guarantee the safety of our runners, crew and volunteers."
- Parts of Sutton Hoo are set to be closed all weekend. Walks on the historic site will be closed through Saturday and Sunday
- The Spectacle of Light event at Haughley Park has been cancelled for Saturday
- Go Ape in Thetford will be closed on Saturday, with concerns that the centre will be shut Sunday too