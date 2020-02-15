Brace yourself for gusts of up to 60mph as Storm Dennis hits Suffolk

Waves caused by Storm Ciara at Felixstowe Picture: ASH WILLIAMS Ash Williams

Wind speeds could reach 60mph in Suffolk this weekend as Storm Dennis is likely to bring widespread disruption.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Across the UK, Met Office warnings for rain and wind have been issued, with some places facing gusts of up to 80mph and between 120-140mm of rainfall.

In Suffolk, a yellow warning for wind is in place, which means some disruption to travel is likely and there could be some short-term loss of power, but there is no warning for rain.

Dan Holley, a forecaster with Weatherquest, said gusts could reach 60mph at the coast this afternoon, but elsewhere in the county expect speeds of 50/55mph.

READ MORE: Strong winds to force Orwell Bridge to close this afternoon

"Although the winds aren't as strong as they were last weekend they are still pretty strong and the winds last weekend will have weakened trees anyway.

"Trees blocking roads could be an issue."

READ MORE: Go Ape closes and attractions cancelled over Storm Dennis threat

Wind speeds will peak this afternoon and will continue overnight, with a second peak - with gusts of 60mph in some places - expected first thing tomorrow morning.

As tomorrow goes on, it will still be blustery, but the wind won't be as strong - expect speeds of 40-50mph. It should also be brighter.

There will be some rain too, but only 10-15mm at most, Mr Holley said.

He said major flooding was unlikely, with East Anglia facing the least impact nationally, but there could be some in rural areas.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent an appliance to Chadburn Road, Long Melford, near Sudbury, just before midnight last night due to reports of flooding.

Temperatures will reman mild.