E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Brace yourself for gusts of up to 60mph as Storm Dennis hits Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 09:18 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 15 February 2020

Waves caused by Storm Ciara at Felixstowe Picture: ASH WILLIAMS

Waves caused by Storm Ciara at Felixstowe Picture: ASH WILLIAMS

Ash Williams

Wind speeds could reach 60mph in Suffolk this weekend as Storm Dennis is likely to bring widespread disruption.

Across the UK, Met Office warnings for rain and wind have been issued, with some places facing gusts of up to 80mph and between 120-140mm of rainfall.

In Suffolk, a yellow warning for wind is in place, which means some disruption to travel is likely and there could be some short-term loss of power, but there is no warning for rain.

Dan Holley, a forecaster with Weatherquest, said gusts could reach 60mph at the coast this afternoon, but elsewhere in the county expect speeds of 50/55mph.

READ MORE: Strong winds to force Orwell Bridge to close this afternoon

"Although the winds aren't as strong as they were last weekend they are still pretty strong and the winds last weekend will have weakened trees anyway.

"Trees blocking roads could be an issue."

READ MORE: Go Ape closes and attractions cancelled over Storm Dennis threat

Wind speeds will peak this afternoon and will continue overnight, with a second peak - with gusts of 60mph in some places - expected first thing tomorrow morning.

As tomorrow goes on, it will still be blustery, but the wind won't be as strong - expect speeds of 40-50mph. It should also be brighter.

There will be some rain too, but only 10-15mm at most, Mr Holley said.

He said major flooding was unlikely, with East Anglia facing the least impact nationally, but there could be some in rural areas.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent an appliance to Chadburn Road, Long Melford, near Sudbury, just before midnight last night due to reports of flooding.

Temperatures will reman mild.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Dramatic picture shows collapsed Clacton pier

Pictures show part of Clacton pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPER

Most Read

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Dramatic picture shows collapsed Clacton pier

Pictures show part of Clacton pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Brace yourself for gusts of up to 60mph as Storm Dennis hits Suffolk

Waves caused by Storm Ciara at Felixstowe Picture: ASH WILLIAMS

Storm Dennis: Ipswich Town fans warned Orwell Bridge will close at 3pm today

Stock image of the Orwell Bridge Picture: ARCHANT

Boxing Day crash driver admits causing death of two teenage passengers

The scene of the fatal crash on the A14 eastbound at Rougham Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storm Dennis: All the latest news

Tree Surgeons work to clear a fallen tree in last week's Storm Ciara - Storm Dennis is expected to arrive Saturday afternoon Picture: Lee Blanchflower - Blanc Creative

‘It was a constant battle in my mind’ - the story behind region’s 4,000 abortions

Figures from the NHS show one in three women will have an abortion in their lifetime. Picture: Archant/BPAS
Drive 24