Storm Dennis: Windspeeds set to hit 65mph overnight as storm intensifies

Gusts of up to 65mph could hit Suffolk overnight as Storm Dennis makes its way across the county.

The gusty Atlantic Storm is set to intensify this evening, bringing stronger winds and heavier rain to the region.

Due to the stormy weather, the Orwell Bridge has been closed and Highways England have confirmed that the stretch of the A14 is not due to reopen until 9am on Sunday.

Zoe Johnson, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: "Looking overnight, there will continue to be showers alongside some dry spells.

"Towards the end of the night there will be spells of heavier rain.

"It looks like there will be gusts of between 50-60mph throughout the night but there is a chance of there being windspeeds of up to 65mph during the morning.

"But as that heavier rain clears it will take much of the stronger winds away into the afternoon."

A Met Office yellow warning for wind is in place, which means some disruption to travel is likely and there could be some short-term loss of power.