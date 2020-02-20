E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hundreds of insurance claims after Storm Dennis and Ciara damage in East region

PUBLISHED: 15:44 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 20 February 2020

Storm Ciara caused widespread disruption across Suffolk and Essex. Pictured are some trees which fell down in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SUSIE BENNETT

Storm Ciara caused widespread disruption across Suffolk and Essex. Pictured are some trees which fell down in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SUSIE BENNETT

SUSIE BENNETT

Hundreds of people have made insurance claims after Storm Dennis and Ciara wreaked havoc in the East Anglia - with one insurance company saying it has already had more than 400.

Storm Ciara caused some turbulent weather on the coast, as this picture from Felixstowe shows. Picture: ASH WILLIAMSStorm Ciara caused some turbulent weather on the coast, as this picture from Felixstowe shows. Picture: ASH WILLIAMS

The double dose of bad weather hit the region in February, with Storm Ciara bringing winds of more than 70mph and causing multiple fallen trees.

Storm Dennis a week later proved a little tamer for East Anglia but still brought winds of around 50mph, with the Orwell Bridge closed for several hours during both storms.

Now initial figures from insurer NFU Mutual show there have been more than 400 claims in the East region for incidents during Storm Ciara, with 50 claims for the period during Storm Dennis.

Nationwide, it is expecting the claims costs for Storm Ciara could hit £20million - nearly double to £11.5m it paid out for Storm Doris in 2017.

Paul Branch, head of claims at NFU Mutual, said: "Storm Ciara is one of the worst storms to hit the UK for several years and we'll be paying out in the region of £20m.

"Even at this early stage we are also aware of more than 1,000 claims for Storm Dennis, and we expect the numbers to continue to increase as more customers submit their claims for damage."

Many of the claims nationally relate to damage in the West Country, Wales and the Lake District, where flooding has caused widespread chaos.

