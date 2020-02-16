Storm Dennis: Winds of up to 70mph and heavy rain expected

Thomas Howard, Milly Howard, Ruben and Leo Sedley having fun in Storm Dennis Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Wind speeds could be higher than initially thought with gusts of up 70mph during Storm Dennis.

Ipswich parks open today as strong winds ease but visitors advised to take care in blustery conditions. Christchurch Mansion open at 11am #Dennis — Ipswich Council (@IpswichGov) February 16, 2020

The blustery weather intensified overnight, particularly in the north of the region where a speed of 81mph was recorded on the north Norfolk coast.

There is currently a Met Office yellow warning for wind in place, which means some disruption to travel is likely and there could be some short-term loss of power.

Phil Garner, a forecaster with Weatherquest, said there could be gusts of 60-70mph this morning and heavy rain.

He said: "We have got this wind and rain through the morning and it looks like it will be a little drier and brighter through the afternoon.

"The winds will die down from around midday."

He said last night wind speeds reached 50-55mph, with gusts of possibly 60mph in some places.

In terms of disruption, he said: "I think Storm Ciara may have taken down quite a lot of the loose wood and any susceptible trees, but it's still highly probable one or to may come down as the rain heads east this morning."

Temperatures will remain mild at 14/15C.