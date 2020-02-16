E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Storm Dennis: Winds of up to 70mph and heavy rain expected

PUBLISHED: 08:18 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 16 February 2020

Thomas Howard, Milly Howard, Ruben and Leo Sedley having fun in Storm Dennis Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thomas Howard, Milly Howard, Ruben and Leo Sedley having fun in Storm Dennis Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Wind speeds could be higher than initially thought with gusts of up 70mph during Storm Dennis.

The blustery weather intensified overnight, particularly in the north of the region where a speed of 81mph was recorded on the north Norfolk coast.

READ MORE: Storm Dennis: Windspeeds set to hit 65mph overnight as storm intensifies

There is currently a Met Office yellow warning for wind in place, which means some disruption to travel is likely and there could be some short-term loss of power.

Phil Garner, a forecaster with Weatherquest, said there could be gusts of 60-70mph this morning and heavy rain.

He said: "We have got this wind and rain through the morning and it looks like it will be a little drier and brighter through the afternoon.

"The winds will die down from around midday."

He said last night wind speeds reached 50-55mph, with gusts of possibly 60mph in some places.

READ MORE: Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge remains CLOSED

In terms of disruption, he said: "I think Storm Ciara may have taken down quite a lot of the loose wood and any susceptible trees, but it's still highly probable one or to may come down as the rain heads east this morning."

Temperatures will remain mild at 14/15C.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dramatic picture shows collapsed Clacton pier

Pictures show part of Clacton pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPER

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Dramatic picture shows collapsed Clacton pier

Pictures show part of Clacton pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPER

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Storm Dennis: Winds of up to 70mph and heavy rain expected

Thomas Howard, Milly Howard, Ruben and Leo Sedley having fun in Storm Dennis Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge remains CLOSED

Stock picture of traffic on the Orwell Bridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Sunday Snap: Town’s blond bombshell, Toto’s own goal and why Judge threw his boot at Lambert after scoring a goal

Town manager Paul Lambert looks amused as he talks to Alan Judge after substituting him late in the game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Earth viewed from space reminds of us of our own fragile world

Earth viewed from space reminds us of our own mortality, says Matt Bailey
Drive 24