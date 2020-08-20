E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Storm Ellen to bring 50mph gusts of wind to Suffolk - but no Orwell Bridge closure plans yet

PUBLISHED: 13:42 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 20 August 2020

Storm Ellen is set to arrive in Suffolk at around midday on Friday Picture: JANICE POULSON

JANICE POULSON

Suffolk is braced for a blustery Friday as Storm Ellen arrives on British shores - with gusts of up to 50mph expected.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for most of the UK, suggesting strong winds could cause travel disruption on Friday.

It is possible the Orwell Bridge could be forced to close in high winds, though Suffolk Highways has not announced any diversion plans as it stands.

The wind is expected to be strongest around midday.

Chris Bell, forecaster at Weatherquest, said wind speeds as high as 50mph are not common in mid-August and typically experienced in autumn or winter.

He added: “We’re heading for a windy spell of weather.

“The peak of the storm will happen around the middle of the day.

“There will be not a lot in terms of rain, but wind will be the main feature.

“For this time of year, it will be quite blustery.”

