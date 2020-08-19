Storm Ellen is on its way - how bad will it be in Suffolk?

Suffolk is set for a blustery day on Friday, but falls outside the area of a weather warning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk is set for a blustery day on Friday – but unlike much of the country will avoid the worst of Storm Ellen.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as the final remnants of Tropical Storm Kyle hit much of England on Friday, August 21 – with south-westerly winds in coastal areas predicted to rise as high as 55-60mph.

The authority has warned of short-term losses of power in some areas, while damage to trees and debris on roads are possible.

You may also want to watch:

It has also been warned high-sided vehicles on exposed bridges may face disruption.

In Suffolk, gusts could reach as high as 50mph in western areas. However, forecasters say speeds are unlikely to average higher than around 40mph.

The Orwell Bridge’s closure protocol is enforced when southerly or northerly winds exceed 50mph.

Adam Dury, forecaster for East-Anglia based Weatherquest, said: “It is going to be a fairly breezy day, but most of the high speeds will be seen on higher ground.”