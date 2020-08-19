E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Storm Ellen is on its way - how bad will it be in Suffolk?

PUBLISHED: 12:50 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 19 August 2020

Suffolk is set for a blustery day on Friday, but falls outside the area of a weather warning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk is set for a blustery day on Friday, but falls outside the area of a weather warning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk is set for a blustery day on Friday – but unlike much of the country will avoid the worst of Storm Ellen.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as the final remnants of Tropical Storm Kyle hit much of England on Friday, August 21 – with south-westerly winds in coastal areas predicted to rise as high as 55-60mph.

The authority has warned of short-term losses of power in some areas, while damage to trees and debris on roads are possible.

You may also want to watch:

It has also been warned high-sided vehicles on exposed bridges may face disruption.

In Suffolk, gusts could reach as high as 50mph in western areas. However, forecasters say speeds are unlikely to average higher than around 40mph.

The Orwell Bridge’s closure protocol is enforced when southerly or northerly winds exceed 50mph.

Adam Dury, forecaster for East-Anglia based Weatherquest, said: “It is going to be a fairly breezy day, but most of the high speeds will be seen on higher ground.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Storm Ellen is on its way - how bad will it be in Suffolk?

Suffolk is set for a blustery day on Friday, but falls outside the area of a weather warning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two Suffolk Pizza Express restaurants to close

The Pizza Express restaurant in Sudbury is one of those earmarked for closure Picture: ARCHANT/PA IMAGES

Illegal smoking in train loos inconveniences Greater Anglia travellers

It is easier to detect illegal smoking on Greater Anglia's new trains. Picture: NICK STRUGNELL/GREATER ANGLIA

Up to 9 people seen ‘fighting in the road’ - man left with life-threatening injuries

A man is fighting for his life following an assault in central Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS