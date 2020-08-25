Video

Storm Francis bringing more high winds tonight - and weather misery will go on

High winds are set to continue Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Chalabala

Suffolk’s battering by Storm Francis looks set to continue tonight, with more high winds lasting into the early hours.

Weatherquest forecaster Fred Best said: “The high winds are going to continue through the evening and will be strongest between 9pm and 3am.”

He said there gusts of around 45mph were expected and at times the speeds could be even higher, at 55-60mph.

However, he added: “The rain we had earlier has moved off to the east.”

Meanwhile, Highways England has confirmed it has no plans to close the Orwell Bridge tonight.

It tweeted: “We have received an updated forecast for the Orwell Bridge and the wind gust speeds and direction are below the threshold so we are not planning to close the bridge tonight.

“We will be monitoring it so if there’s any change we will let you know.”

Mr Best said tomorrow morning would still be windy, with gusts over 30mph until around 3pm, and wind speeds dropping after 4-5pm.

Looking further ahead, there is likely to be some heavy rain on Thursday night and into Friday.

But as the bank holiday weekend arrives, the weather looks likely to improve, with some sunshine, although he said Saturday was likely to be cool and again quite breezy.

