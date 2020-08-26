Trees down and power outages - but Suffolk avoids worst of Storm Francis

Watching a storm over Harwich from Felixstowe pier Picture: MARK NUNN Archant

Suffolk has escaped the worst of Storm Francis which blew through the county overnight, but gusts of up to 45mph are still expected to cause disruption throughout the morning.

A tree has fallen across Stone Street in Boxford. Picture: LUCY MATTOCK A tree has fallen across Stone Street in Boxford. Picture: LUCY MATTOCK

The worst of the storm passed overnight with gusts of more than 60mph recorded in East Anglia.

However, Suffolk residents have been warned to still expect gusts of up to 45mph throughout the morning, with the blustery weather calming down into the afternoon.

Overnight, police in Manningtree had to deal with a tree felled by the wind which was blocking a road.

They warned residents to be cautious due to “flying debris and fallen trees”.

It is understood that the tree has now been cleared.

Trees have also come down in Colchester, Lowestoft and Saxmundham.

Images have shown trees partially across the A1307 towards Haverhill and Stone Street in Boxford.

There also reports of power outages in Polstead and Bildeston where 366 customers have been left without electricity according to UK Power Networks.

The company are investigating a high voltage overhead line fault as the cause for both outages and say that the power should be back on in Bildeston between 9.30am and 10.30am.

There remains a slight risk that the Orwell Bridge could close today however Highways England have said they do not expect wind speeds to pass the threshold.

