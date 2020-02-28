Strong winds and heavy rain move in across Suffolk

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected this weekend (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It's a stormy start to the weekend as strong winds and rain move in across the region.

There are a number of weather warnings in place across the UK this weekend but none of the yellow warnings for wind, snow or rain affect the East of England.

It will be a wet start to Saturday morning with heavy rain showers through the morning with wind speeds of around 45mph expected.

Highways England confirmed that it was monitoring wind speeds on the Orwell Bridge but had no plans to close it at this time.

A flood alert has been issued for the rivers Deben and Lark particularly around the village of Clopton, where river levels are higher than normal.

There is a possibility of minor flooding to low lying roads until Saturday morning.

This message has been issued because there is a possibility of some minor flooding to low lying land, roads and riverside areas from now until tomorrow morning, Saturday 29/02/2020. We are currently seeing higher The Environment Agency said: "We are not expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages for this area at this time.

"Take care on riverside footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary."

The rain should start to ease later in the day with the rain making way for cloudy skies but the wind will remain prominent.

Despite the weather conditions, temperatures will be fairly similar to Friday staying at around 7-9C.