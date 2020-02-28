E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Strong winds and heavy rain move in across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 06:00 29 February 2020

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected this weekend (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected this weekend (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It's a stormy start to the weekend as strong winds and rain move in across the region.

There are a number of weather warnings in place across the UK this weekend but none of the yellow warnings for wind, snow or rain affect the East of England.

It will be a wet start to Saturday morning with heavy rain showers through the morning with wind speeds of around 45mph expected.

Highways England confirmed that it was monitoring wind speeds on the Orwell Bridge but had no plans to close it at this time.

A flood alert has been issued for the rivers Deben and Lark particularly around the village of Clopton, where river levels are higher than normal.

There is a possibility of minor flooding to low lying roads until Saturday morning.

This message has been issued because there is a possibility of some minor flooding to low lying land, roads and riverside areas from now until tomorrow morning, Saturday 29/02/2020. We are currently seeing higher The Environment Agency said: "We are not expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages for this area at this time.

"Take care on riverside footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary."

The rain should start to ease later in the day with the rain making way for cloudy skies but the wind will remain prominent.

Despite the weather conditions, temperatures will be fairly similar to Friday staying at around 7-9C.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Patient becomes third to test negative for coronavirus in Suffolk

Victoria Surgery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Dad needs Bailey back’ - plea to help find 90-year-old’s missing pet

Bailey the spaniel is missing. Have you seen her? Picture: HEATHER MURPHY

