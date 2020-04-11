Storm warning – thunder and heavy rain on the cards

Some areas could see thunderstorms and heavy rain this weekend Picture: BRIAN CONNER BRIAN CONNER

Thunderstorms could be on the way later today for parts of Suffolk – due to the summer-like temperatures.

Forecaster Dan Holley at Weatherquest put out the storm warning this morning.

He said: “Temperatures in the low-mid 20s °C may trigger a few isolated heavy showers/thunderstorms by this evening.

“These may linger for a time overnight.”

The west of the county is more likely to see the sudden wet weather, which will bring an end to a week of glorious spring sunshine and rising temperatures.

Mr Holley said Easter Sunday would see a “greater chance of a few scattered thunderstorms” across all parts of Suffolk.

It comes as people are urged to stay at home over the Easter weekend to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Police and government leaders have warned people to stay home and maintain social distancing and are hoping people will abide by the movement restrictions over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Suffolk chief constable Steve Jupp said people should think carefully about the advice given by the government to avoid further sanctions being put in place.

People should only leave home for essential shopping, one form of exercise a day, a medical need or to provide help to a vulnerable person, or travel to work if it is impossible to work from home.