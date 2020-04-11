E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Storm warning – thunder and heavy rain on the cards

PUBLISHED: 10:33 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 11 April 2020

Some areas could see thunderstorms and heavy rain this weekend Picture: BRIAN CONNER

Some areas could see thunderstorms and heavy rain this weekend Picture: BRIAN CONNER

BRIAN CONNER

Thunderstorms could be on the way later today for parts of Suffolk – due to the summer-like temperatures.

Forecaster Dan Holley at Weatherquest put out the storm warning this morning.

He said: “Temperatures in the low-mid 20s °C may trigger a few isolated heavy showers/thunderstorms by this evening.

“These may linger for a time overnight.”

You may also want to watch:

The west of the county is more likely to see the sudden wet weather, which will bring an end to a week of glorious spring sunshine and rising temperatures.

Mr Holley said Easter Sunday would see a “greater chance of a few scattered thunderstorms” across all parts of Suffolk.

It comes as people are urged to stay at home over the Easter weekend to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Police and government leaders have warned people to stay home and maintain social distancing and are hoping people will abide by the movement restrictions over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Suffolk chief constable Steve Jupp said people should think carefully about the advice given by the government to avoid further sanctions being put in place.

People should only leave home for essential shopping, one form of exercise a day, a medical need or to provide help to a vulnerable person, or travel to work if it is impossible to work from home.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police receive highest number of complaints yet over lockdown rule breaches

People should only go out for essential shopping, exercise or medical needs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm warning – thunder and heavy rain on the cards

Some areas could see thunderstorms and heavy rain this weekend Picture: BRIAN CONNER

Man arrested after police stand-off lasting 31 hours

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Livestock saved in huge barn blaze drama

The scene of the fire at Old Southend Road, Chelmsford - fire crews said the barn was

‘It’s unacceptable’ - People told not to fly-tip while recycling centres are closed

Waste disposed at the roadside in Foxhall, only a mile from a refuse centre Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24