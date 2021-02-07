News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Firefighters remove pub sign 'hanging by a bolt' in strong winds

Katy Sandalls

Published: 8:15 PM February 7, 2021   
A dog walker takes her dog for a stroll in the snow outside the White Horse pub, Church Road, Old Felixstowe

A dog walker takes her dog for a stroll in the snow outside the White Horse pub, Church Road, Old Felixstowe - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

Fire crews were called to a Felixstowe pub on Sunday after its sign was found to be hanging on by a single bolt. 

Firefighters were sent to the White Horse Inn just after 1pm that a sign, around 5-6m high, was in danger of falling off and injuring passers-by. 

It was thought that the strong winds, caused by Storm Darcy, had loosened the bolts leaving the sign liable to fall. 

The sign was safely removed shortly before 3pm. 

