Published: 8:15 PM February 7, 2021

Fire crews were called to a Felixstowe pub on Sunday after its sign was found to be hanging on by a single bolt.

Firefighters were sent to the White Horse Inn just after 1pm that a sign, around 5-6m high, was in danger of falling off and injuring passers-by.

It was thought that the strong winds, caused by Storm Darcy, had loosened the bolts leaving the sign liable to fall.

The sign was safely removed shortly before 3pm.