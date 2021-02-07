Firefighters remove pub sign 'hanging by a bolt' in strong winds
Published: 8:15 PM February 7, 2021
- Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL
Fire crews were called to a Felixstowe pub on Sunday after its sign was found to be hanging on by a single bolt.
Firefighters were sent to the White Horse Inn just after 1pm that a sign, around 5-6m high, was in danger of falling off and injuring passers-by.
It was thought that the strong winds, caused by Storm Darcy, had loosened the bolts leaving the sign liable to fall.
The sign was safely removed shortly before 3pm.