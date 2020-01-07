E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Stormzy defends collaboration with Ed Sheeran on One Show appearance

PUBLISHED: 13:26 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 07 January 2020

Stormzy has backed his friendship with Ed Sheeran during an appearance on BBC Breakfast. Picture: BRAD JONES

Stormzy has backed his friendship with Ed Sheeran during an appearance on BBC Breakfast. Picture: BRAD JONES

Archant

Grime superstar Stormzy has defended his collaboration with Suffolk singer-song writer Ed Sheeran after coming under fire on social media.

Will Ed Sheeran have another surprise in store for fans? Picture: KELLY MARIEWill Ed Sheeran have another surprise in store for fans? Picture: KELLY MARIE

The "Godfather of grime" Wiley took aim at the Glastonbury headliner on Twitter this week aiming a series of tweets questioning his friendship with Ed.

He claims that the only reason Jay-Z wanted to work with Stormzy and Ed on the number one single Own It was because of the Suffolk star.

However, during an appearance on BBC Breakfast, Stormzy addressed the issue calling Sheeran his "brother".

When asked about the issue, Stormzy said of Ed: "That's my brother. I've got nothing but good words to say about him."

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONESStormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

You may also want to watch:

Asked if he could collaborate with any star he liked, he said: "I wish it was that easy, otherwise I'd phone up Beyonce right now."

It is no surprise that Stormzy backed his friendship with Ed.

The grime superstar stunned spectators as he took to the stage with Ed during the third night of the Framlingham native's four huge homecoming shows in Ipswich in August 2019.

On the Sunday night, Stormzy, who has also worked with Ed on the track Take me Back to London on his No. 5 Collaborations Project, rapped along to Shape of You during his encore surprising the tens of thousands of fans who were packed into Chantry Park.

The pair are also rumoured to have filmed the video for Take me Back to London in Suffolk.

In the video, the pair are seen driving though rural locations and singing while sat on the top of a Rolls Royce parked in a country field sparking rumours of the filming locations being close to Ed's home.

