Can you spot yourself on the first day of StowFiesta?

PUBLISHED: 17:14 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 23 June 2019

Gemma and the Night Jars playing at the free music festival, Stowfiesta. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Gemma and the Night Jars playing at the free music festival, Stowfiesta. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

The biggest free music festival in Mid Suffolk has returned to Stowmarket, entertaining fans for the 13th year in a row.

Maggie Keal and Cat Chandler at Stowfiesta. Picture: Ella WilkinsonMaggie Keal and Cat Chandler at Stowfiesta. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Music festival, StowFiesta, has seen a host of live bands descend on the Suffolk town alongside family activities such as a circus skills workshop and donkey rides.

The Festival originally launched in 2007 as 'StowFest' but in recent years has grown into the more family-orientated 'StowFiesta'.

Live music plays a big part, with disco funk covers band Chart Attack and 7-piece Ska band Rude and Reckless on stage today. A tribute to Elvis will perform on Sunday.

Hundreds visited the town on Saturday, enjoying the Suffolk sun with more expected on the second day of the event. Music fans were treated to clear skies and 20C heat and the warm weather is set to continue for the rest of the weekend.

Nick Best and his dog Hank enjoying the free music at Stowfiesta. Picture: Ella WilkinsonNick Best and his dog Hank enjoying the free music at Stowfiesta. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

There were also four free pitches up for grabs for charities and not for profit organisations.

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Crumbs! Suffolk bakers Palmers are 150 years old this summer

The way we were: Fred Bullett in 1906 Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Can you spot yourself on the first day of StowFiesta?

Gemma and the Night Jars playing at the free music festival, Stowfiesta. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Can you spot yourself in our Ipswich Race for Life gallery?

The Ipswich Race For Life at Trinity Park. Shirley and Noel Birkett, left, Mel Driver, and Matthew Goodchild. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Explosion’ over Essex was sonic boom from RAF Typhoon escorting Stansted flight

Typhoon aircraft flying over RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire Picture: RUI VIEIRA/PA

Mother of racist attack victim in Woodbridge hits out at ‘growing culture of intolerance’

The boy was racially abused and punched in the stomach in North Hill earlier this month Picture: GOOGLE
