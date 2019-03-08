Can you spot yourself on the first day of StowFiesta?
PUBLISHED: 17:14 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 23 June 2019
Archant
The biggest free music festival in Mid Suffolk has returned to Stowmarket, entertaining fans for the 13th year in a row.
Music festival, StowFiesta, has seen a host of live bands descend on the Suffolk town alongside family activities such as a circus skills workshop and donkey rides.
The Festival originally launched in 2007 as 'StowFest' but in recent years has grown into the more family-orientated 'StowFiesta'.
Live music plays a big part, with disco funk covers band Chart Attack and 7-piece Ska band Rude and Reckless on stage today. A tribute to Elvis will perform on Sunday.
Hundreds visited the town on Saturday, enjoying the Suffolk sun with more expected on the second day of the event. Music fans were treated to clear skies and 20C heat and the warm weather is set to continue for the rest of the weekend.
There were also four free pitches up for grabs for charities and not for profit organisations.