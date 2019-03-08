Video

Can you spot yourself on the first day of StowFiesta?

Gemma and the Night Jars playing at the free music festival, Stowfiesta. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

The biggest free music festival in Mid Suffolk has returned to Stowmarket, entertaining fans for the 13th year in a row.

Maggie Keal and Cat Chandler at Stowfiesta. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Maggie Keal and Cat Chandler at Stowfiesta. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Music festival, StowFiesta, has seen a host of live bands descend on the Suffolk town alongside family activities such as a circus skills workshop and donkey rides.

The Festival originally launched in 2007 as 'StowFest' but in recent years has grown into the more family-orientated 'StowFiesta'.

Live music plays a big part, with disco funk covers band Chart Attack and 7-piece Ska band Rude and Reckless on stage today. A tribute to Elvis will perform on Sunday.

Hundreds visited the town on Saturday, enjoying the Suffolk sun with more expected on the second day of the event. Music fans were treated to clear skies and 20C heat and the warm weather is set to continue for the rest of the weekend.

Nick Best and his dog Hank enjoying the free music at Stowfiesta. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Nick Best and his dog Hank enjoying the free music at Stowfiesta. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

There were also four free pitches up for grabs for charities and not for profit organisations.