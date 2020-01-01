Popular Stowmarket gym closes after owners left with 'no alternatives'

A gym in Stowmarket connected to a popular health centre will close its doors for the last time after owners say they were left with "no alternatives" due to poor business.

Allactive Gym, which is located in Stowhealth centre in Violet Hill Road, will close on New Year's Day due to the business being no longer economically viable.

It is not yet known if there will be any job losses.

With a doctor's surgery next door, the gym is popular with people nervous about exercising in case of being taken ill.

Partners at Stowhealth list the gym's economic viability as the main reason for the closure.

In a post on their website, a spokesperson said: "It is with deep regret that we have to inform you the partners of Stowhealth have made the very difficult decision to close Allactive Gym.

"We have been very proud of our gym and the successes our members have achieved over the past 10 years, but as the gym sadly is no longer economically viable we have been left with no alternative but to close with effect from January 1, 2020. "We realise that this will be of great disappointment to our loyal members, many of whom have developed good working relationships with our gym instructors.

"We are currently investigating the possibility of discounted rates with another gym offering similar classes and will let you know if an agreement can be reached.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support and hope that this will not deter you from continuing with regular exercise elsewhere."