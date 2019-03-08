A14 roadworks which caused traffic 'chaos' extended for two more weekends

Essential bridge maintenance work has caused lengthy delays through Stowmarket Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND Archant

Weekend roadworks on the A14 which caused "nightmare" delays through Stowmarket have been extended by Highways England for another two weekends.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The vital bridge repair works were originally scheduled for the past two weekends, however it now appears that they will continue.

The works will completely close the westbound carriageway between junction 51 at Needham Market to junction 47 at Elmswell from 8pm today (June 28) until 5am on Monday (July 1). One lane on the eastbound carriageway will also be closed between junction 49 at Stowmarket West to junction 51 at Needham Market.

The closure had caused traffic chaos through Stowmarket as drivers were advised to divert through the town to avoid bypass closure.

The diversion route has not been published yet for these closures.

You may also want to watch:

It is also listed on Highways England's website that the roadworks will continue next weekend as well, completely closing the eastbound carriageway between junction 47a at Woolpit and junction 51 at Needham Market from 9pm on Friday, July 5 to 5am on Monday, July 8.

One lane will also be closed on the westbound carriageway as well from junction 51 at Needham Market to junction 49 at Stowmarket West during the same time period.

Currently, works in Needham Market mean that drivers cannot reach the town from the A14. A diversion is in place taking drivers along the A14 to Stowmarket before coming into the town via the B1113.

Drivers took to social media to voice their displeasure at the traffic misery, which has been caused by the closure last weekend.

Commenting on Facebook, one motorist said: "Absolute nightmare trying to cross Stowmarket at any time today."

Another reported on social media that it took 45 minutes to travel from Woolpit to Stowmarket, a journey which would normally take around ten minutes, while a comenter bemoaned "huge traffic jams" from 8am.