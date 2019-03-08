First pictures show the extent of chicken spill which closed A14 for hours

The clean up operation is continuing on the road Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND Archant

Highways England have released pictures of the spill, which included a quantity of chicken skins, which led to huge tailbacks and delays on the A14 this morning.

The scene that greeted services on the A14 this morning Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

One lane of the eastbound carriageway at Stowmarket remains closed this afternoon after a lorry shed its load of meat, clothing and furniture.

Suffolk police closed the road between junction 50 for Stowmarket and junction 49 for Tot Hill at 6am on Friday with drivers reporting delays of up to two hours with many forced onto country lanes to try and get to work.

One lane was re-opened by police just before 11am this morning.

Highways England confirmed this afternoon that tailbacks were now around 2 1/2 miles long, taking motorists around 20 minutes to pass through the area.

It's not clear when the second lane will re-open at this stage but officers are working to have the mess cleaned up as soon as possible.