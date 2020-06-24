Police search for motorcycle rider after A14 pursuit

Suffolk police are appealing for information following a pursuit on the A14 at Woolpit Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Police are appealing for information to help locate a motorcycle rider and their passenger following a high-speed pursuit on the A14.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers patrolling the A14 signalled the rider of the red Suzuki Bandit to pull over on the A14 near Woolpit around 3pm Tuesday, June 23.

Although the rider – who was riding without a number plate – initially pulled over in a lay-by, a pursuit began after the rider made off from the scene.

The pursuit continued until they reached the Stowmarket area – where officers say the rider was driving at “excessive speeds”.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have captured the rider and their passenger on dash cam – either on the A14 or in Stowmarket – to come forward.

Those who can aid Suffolk police in their inquiry should contact PC Perrier of the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds on 101, quoting CAD 277 of June 23.