What advice would you give to your younger self?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 March 2019

Rita Atkinson said that people should be kind and understanding Picture: CARE UK

Archant

Five women living in Suffolk care homes have been sharing advice they would give to their younger self.

The women - residents at Glastonbury Court in Bury St Edmunds and Cedrus House in Stowmarket – shared the advice that they think the young women of today should know.

Much of the advice focused on being yourself and enjoying life to the full.

Most of the women advised that young women should trust themselves, have a strong character, and strive to achieve their dreams.

Marjorie O’Hanlon, aged 94, from Cedrus House said: “Do what you want to do.”

Pauline Allen said it was important to follow your instinct Picture: CARE UKPauline Allen said it was important to follow your instinct Picture: CARE UK

Joan Bryant, aged 88, from Glastonbury Court, agreed and added that they should: “Not to give in all the time.”

The importance of being happy was another common theme among the residents; Pauline Allen, aged 82, from Glastonbury Court, said the most important life lesson was to follow your gut instinct: “Live your life to the full, but do what you know to be right and wrong.”

Joyce Bloom, aged 91, from Cedrus House, added: “Be happy, that’s the only thing, and help other people.”

The ladies also advised of the importance of compassion and humanity, with Rita Atkinson, aged 87, from Cedrus House, saying her advice would be: “Always to be truthful, and most of all, always to be kind and understanding.”

Mary Scates said that people should be honest to themselves Picture: CARE UKMary Scates said that people should be honest to themselves Picture: CARE UK

Mary Scates, aged 92, from Glastonbury Court, thought this was important too: “Be honest to other people, to yourself - just be yourself. Enjoy yourself, without doing any harm to anybody else”.

Sharlene Van Tonder, home manager at Glastonbury Court, said: “We’re proud of the inspirational women at Glastonbury Court, and think that everyone can learn a thing or two from the life lessons shared by the women featured in the video.”

Michelle Webster, home manager at Cedrus House, added: “Rita, Joyce and Marjorie were incredibly excited to take part in the filming, and this provided a valuable opportunity for reminiscence and has already sparked many conversations at Cedrus House.

“I know the residents were thrilled to have the opportunity to share their words of wisdom with younger generations, and their positivity and confidence offers inspiration for all women.”

