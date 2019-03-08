Child locked in car causes drama at store car park

The B&M Car park in Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Firefighters reunited a youngster with their family this morning after a routine rescue following an incident all parents dread.

The infant had managed to lock themselves inside a car with the keys inside - with no way of knowing how to unlock it.

The child is understood to have been exploring the interior of the vehicle when they accidentally pressed the wrong button, leaving them on the inside and family outside.

Relatives stood helpless in the car park of the B&M store in Milton Road South in Stowmarket before calling Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

A fire crew from Stowmarket duly attended at 11.05am and within a few minutes had freed the child - and handed the youngster back to their grateful family.