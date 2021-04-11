News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stowmarket bank set to close its doors this summer

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:00 AM April 11, 2021   
Barclays is set to close their Stowmarket branch later this year - Credit: Google Street View

Barclays is set to close its Stowmarket branch later this year after a drop in counter transactions in the past 24 months. 

With 84% of branch customers using other ways to do their banking, such as online and by telephone, the branch will close its doors on Friday, June 9.

Statistics from the Barclays website show in the past 12 months, 36% of the Stowmarket branch's customers have been using nearby branches, and only 148 customers use the bank exclusively for their banking. 

A spokesperson for Barclays said: "Before we make the decision to close any branch, we think carefully about how it has been used so far.

"We consider how many customers have been visiting, what kind of transactions they've been making, and all the other ways they've been choosing to bank with us.

"We also take into consideration the availability of other branches in the wider community."

The nearest Barclays branch is in Ipswich just under 12 miles away. 


