Power tools and mountain bike among items stolen from garage during burglary

A garage was broken into in Beech Terrace, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Burglars have stolen power tools and a mountain bike during a burglary at a home in Stowmarket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A garage at a home in Beech Terrace was broken into sometime between 4pm Thursday, May 28 and 8am on Friday, May 29 after the doors were forced.

Once inside, a number of power tools were stolen together with a white & red Felt Virtue 1 mountain bike.

Police are appealing for any information about the incident and the location of the stolen items.

Those with any information should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/29464/20.

Alternatively you can submit a report to them online.

Further information on shed and garage security can be found on the Suffolk Police website.