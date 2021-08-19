Blind veteran takes silver at national bowls contest

Published: 8:28 AM August 19, 2021

Steve Gill with his silver medal after finishing second in a national bowls competition - Credit: Blind Veterans UK/Steve Gill

A blind veteran who lost his sight due to a brain tumour has claimed a silver medal in a national bowls competition for the visually impaired.

Steve Gill, from Stowmarket, finished second in the B2 category of the National Visually Impaired Bowls England Pairs competition, alongside partner Lynne Bourne.

The 62-year-old said: "It was very tight.

"We were only one game away from being champions, but I’m delighted with runner-up.

"I’m going to enter again next year and go for the gold.”

Mr Gill, who served with the Royal Military Police between 1976 and 1979, added: “Before sight loss, I was always a competitive sportsman and played rugby to quite a high standard.

"So when I started to lose my sight, I thought that aspect of my life was gone.

"But at my introductory week at Blind Veterans UK, they got me into bowls and have supported me with it ever since."

Vision-impaired bowls features a string which runs down the middle of the lawn, so players can understand where the jack is.

Competitors are given the distance of the jack in metres and often have a guide to provide advice.