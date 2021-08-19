Blind veteran takes silver at national bowls contest
- Credit: Blind Veterans UK/Steve Gill
A blind veteran who lost his sight due to a brain tumour has claimed a silver medal in a national bowls competition for the visually impaired.
Steve Gill, from Stowmarket, finished second in the B2 category of the National Visually Impaired Bowls England Pairs competition, alongside partner Lynne Bourne.
The 62-year-old said: "It was very tight.
"We were only one game away from being champions, but I’m delighted with runner-up.
"I’m going to enter again next year and go for the gold.”
You may also want to watch:
Mr Gill, who served with the Royal Military Police between 1976 and 1979, added: “Before sight loss, I was always a competitive sportsman and played rugby to quite a high standard.
"So when I started to lose my sight, I thought that aspect of my life was gone.
Most Read
- 1 Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk
- 2 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Cheltenham
- 3 'If they're not in the top two I'll be very surprised' - Duff on Town
- 4 Road near A12 closed due to 'ongoing' police incident
- 5 Tributes to 'kind and caring' friend, father and boyfriend who died in A144 crash
- 6 'A bit of sanity must prevail' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham
- 7 Concerns 'staycations' fuelling rental collapse on Suffolk coast
- 8 'It's close to the end now' - Cook on Town's hectic summer transfer window
- 9 A143 closed as diesel spill from overturned lorry cleared
- 10 Ipswich rapist who attacked woman at 18th birthday party jailed for 7 years
"But at my introductory week at Blind Veterans UK, they got me into bowls and have supported me with it ever since."
Vision-impaired bowls features a string which runs down the middle of the lawn, so players can understand where the jack is.
Competitors are given the distance of the jack in metres and often have a guide to provide advice.