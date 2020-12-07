Final £431,000 approved for new joint fire and police station

An artist's impression of what the new shared police and fire station in Stowmarket could look like. Picture: Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN AND PROPERTY CONSULTANTS LTD CONCERTUS DESIGN AND PROPERTY CONSULTANTS LTD

The final piece of funding for Suffolk’s first purpose-built joint police and fire station has been approved, paving the way for work to begin in the new year.

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore expressed his delight at the apprival of the last of the funds needed for the Stowmarket police and fire station. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore expressed his delight at the apprival of the last of the funds needed for the Stowmarket police and fire station. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet on Monday afternoon agreed £431,740 from housing developer contributions for the new blue light hub to be built on the A1120 junction with the B1113 Needham Road in Stowmarket.

While it is the 11th shared police and fire station established in Suffolk, previous projects have either been renovations or an extension of existing bases, whereas the Stowmarket hub will be a brand new facility.

Planning permission was approved last month, with preparation works on site beginning in February followed by the construction itself.

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have been successful in securing this Community Infrastructure Levy [CIL] funding to support the new police and fire station in Stowmarket.

Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for environment and public protection, said the benefits of the shared Stowmarket blue light hub cannot be understated. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for environment and public protection, said the benefits of the shared Stowmarket blue light hub cannot be understated. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

“This is the first new build in our blue light collaboration with the fire service and it is fantastic that we have been able to reduce our investment in the project thanks to this significant contribution.

“Working together is absolutely key to meeting the financial challenges that we face.

“I am very pleased that the communities living in and around Stowmarket will soon benefit from the joint working of these two-key blue-light services which saves money and improves services.”

The £3.9million scheme features funding from the police and police and crime commissioner’s budgets, £1.2m in government cash and £508,000 from Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

It will allow increased staffing numbers, better response times and better training facilities among other benefits, according to Mr Passmore.

Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for public protection, Richard Rout, said: “This is great news and I’m thrilled that the bid for CIL funding to support the building of a new fire and police blue light hub for Stowmarket and the surrounding communities has been approved.

“The benefits this will bring the community and both fire and police cannot be understated.”

The joint hub means both the fire and police services can benefit from economies of scale and reduce running costs, with their existing Stowmarket bases set to be sold once the new facility is completed.

Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet member for planning, David Burn, said: “I am delighted that our council has provided the final funding needed for a new blue light hub in Stowmarket to go-ahead.

“The project is set to make a real difference to our district, with residents benefitting from a collaborative and more efficient emergency services response.

“This demonstrates how CIL monies continue to contribute to important infrastructure, ensuring this keeps pace with growth, as well as providing the facilities needed to secure bright and healthy future for our communities.”

As well as the blue light hub, Mid Suffolk’s cabinet also approved £16,651 for a new sewerage system for Ringshall Village Hall and the final £3,355 needed to complete the new Thornham Walks car park.