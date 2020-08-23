Burger van was not in use when explosion took place at pub

The burger van where the explosion happened at the back of the pub Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The burger van in which an explosion took place on Saturday night was not in use at the time of the incident, it has emerged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Kings Arms in Stowmarket where the explosion took place on Saturday night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Kings Arms in Stowmarket where the explosion took place on Saturday night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services were called to The Kings Arms pub in Station Road in Stowmarket at around 8.30pm last night following reports of an explosion.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area and trains did not call into the nearby Stowmarket Train Station for some time.

Two people were treated for minor injuries following the incident, with one person being transported to Ipswich Hospital for further care.

The Kings Arms was not open at the time of the explosion as the pub had not re-opened since lockdown, but was due to do so next week.

The pub confirmed on Facebook in the early hours of Sunday morning that one of those injured was a staff member at the pub.

It also confirmed that the other person injured had been hit with broken glass.

You may also want to watch:

“[Elly] is fine after tonight’s explosion, a gas canister exploded in the old burger van in the car park,” said the statement on Facebook.

“A good friend did get quite a lot of glass hit him so he was taken to hospital, wishing him well and a speedy recovery, thanks for all your messages for Elly.”

The pub had previously been home to local burger makers, Best Burger leading to concerns that staff from the company had been involved in the explosion.

However, the company left the Kings Arms in June and confirmed to patrons on Facebook that no-one associated with its business had been involved.

“Thank you so much to everybody who checked up on us this evening, we are all fine,” read the statement.

“We wish everybody caught up in the events at the Kings Arms this evening a hasty recovery and are delighted and relieved to hear that Ellie [sic] is okay.”

MORE: Two injured after gas canister explodes at burger van near Stowmarket station