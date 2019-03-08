Heavy Rain

Disruption 'expected until 9pm' after person hit by train near London on Greater anglia mainline

PUBLISHED: 18:02 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:25 03 May 2019

A person was struck by a train between Shenfield and Ilford on May 3, blocking all trains to Ipswich, Norwich, Colchester, Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds on the Greater Anglia mainline Picture: NEIL PERRY

A person was struck by a train between Shenfield and Ilford on May 3, blocking all trains to Ipswich, Norwich, Colchester, Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds on the Greater Anglia mainline Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Train services through Suffolk and Essex have been severely disrupted after a person was hit by a train between Ilford and Shenfield.

According to Greater Anglia, a person was struck by a train close to London resulting in services heading to and from the capital not calling at London Liverpool Street, Stratford and Chelmsford.

The delays are expected throughout the evening on trains to Colchester, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket and Norwich.

Disruption is expected to last until 9pm.

A statement on the rail provider's website said: “A person was hit by a train earlier between Ilford and Shenfield.

“Two of the four lines have now reopened between Ilford and Gidea Park.

“Greater Anglia services are now resuming between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.

“TFL Rail and London Overground are also affected by these problems please visit the National Rail website for further details.”

Alternative directions for travel to Ipswich and Norwich are provided as follows:

• Greater Anglia services between Liverpool Street and Norwich via Cambridge and Ely (Journey time Liverpool Street to Cambridge 70 to 85 minutes, Cambridge to Norwich 80 minutes).

• London Underground: Circle, Hammersmith and City and Metropolitan lines between Liverpool Street and King's Cross (journey time 10 minutes) to Connect with either:

- Great Northern / Thameslink services between King's Cross / St Pancras and Cambridge / Ely (journey time 50 minutes to Cambridge, 70 minutes to Ely) for connections on Greater Anglia, Cross Country and East Midlands Trains services between Cambridge / Ely and Norwich. (Journey time 60 Minutes Ely-Norwich)

- Greater Anglia services between Liverpool Street and Ipswich via Cambridge (Journey time Liverpool Street to Cambridge 70 to 85 minutes, Cambridge to Ipswich 82 minutes).

• London Underground: Circle, Hammersmith and City and Metropolitan lines between Liverpool Street and King's Cross (journey time 10 minutes) to Connect with Great Northern / Thameslink services between King's Cross / St Pancras and Cambridge for connections to Ipswich (journey time 46 minutes to Cambridge, Cambridge to Ipswich 82 minutes).

