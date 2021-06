Breaking

Published: 8:22 PM June 5, 2021 Updated: 8:36 PM June 5, 2021

The sound of gunshots was heard in the vicinity of Bury Street in Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Suffolk police have been called to Stowmarket this evening after reports of gunshots being heard in a town centre road.

Residents have reported hearing gunshots in the area of Bury Street in the town.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed they were attending after receiving reports of the sound but had no further details at this time.