Clubber 'saw red' after dance floor 'commotion' and kicked man in head

An 'enraged' nightclub goer who pushed a man to the ground and kicked him in the head told police he was protecting his partner.

James Scarlett left his victim lying in the car park of Carbon, in Stowmarket, with severe cuts, grazes and facial injuries in the early hours of May 25 last year.

The 40-year-old, of Fiske Pightle, Willisham, causing actual bodily harm at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Ashley Petchey said Scarlett was out with his partner for a date night and encountered Connah Cornish inside.

"There was a commotion," he added.

"Mr Scarlett alleged Mr Cornish barged into his partner, causing her to fall over and hurt her wrist.

"Mr Cornish was later removed from the club for being highly intoxicated in the early hours of the morning.

"He was followed by Mr Scarlett, who was still enraged and saw red, pushing him over and kicking him to the head, leaving him with cuts, grazes and facial injuries.

"Mr Cornish couldn't remember if he lost consciousness."

Scarlett was arrested shortly afterwards in Gipping Way, where he told police: "That's what you get for trying to protect someone."

He made a full admission in interview, claiming Mr Cornish either fell or dived on his partner, and that he went outside to ask him "what the hell he was doing".

"He said he put his foot on his head to stop him moving," added Mr Petchey.

"He was then shown CCTV and confirmed it had been a kick."

Mr Petchey asked magistrates to decline jurisdiction for sentencing a "sustained or repeated assault with a shod foot", and to send the matter to the crown court.

Dino Barricella, for Scarlett, argued factors indicated lower culpability or harm.

"There was no suggestion of premeditation," he added.

"He was having a night out with his partner when the victim landed on her - badly injuring her wrist.

"He accepts he saw red and that, while on the ground, there was a kick of sorts, but not some kind of gold swing of a kick.

"That, coupled with his prompt guilty plea and remorse, may lead you to decide it can remain in your jurisdiction."

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and ordered pre-sentence reports ahead of sentencing at crown court on a date to be confirmed.