E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Clubber 'saw red' after dance floor 'commotion' and kicked man in head

PUBLISHED: 09:13 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:13 29 January 2020

The assault happened in the car park of Carbon nightclub, in Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE

The assault happened in the car park of Carbon nightclub, in Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE

Google

An 'enraged' nightclub goer who pushed a man to the ground and kicked him in the head told police he was protecting his partner.

James Scarlett left his victim lying in the car park of Carbon, in Stowmarket, with severe cuts, grazes and facial injuries in the early hours of May 25 last year.

The 40-year-old, of Fiske Pightle, Willisham, causing actual bodily harm at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Ashley Petchey said Scarlett was out with his partner for a date night and encountered Connah Cornish inside.

"There was a commotion," he added.

"Mr Scarlett alleged Mr Cornish barged into his partner, causing her to fall over and hurt her wrist.

"Mr Cornish was later removed from the club for being highly intoxicated in the early hours of the morning.

"He was followed by Mr Scarlett, who was still enraged and saw red, pushing him over and kicking him to the head, leaving him with cuts, grazes and facial injuries.

"Mr Cornish couldn't remember if he lost consciousness."

You may also want to watch:

Scarlett was arrested shortly afterwards in Gipping Way, where he told police: "That's what you get for trying to protect someone."

He made a full admission in interview, claiming Mr Cornish either fell or dived on his partner, and that he went outside to ask him "what the hell he was doing".

"He said he put his foot on his head to stop him moving," added Mr Petchey.

"He was then shown CCTV and confirmed it had been a kick."

Mr Petchey asked magistrates to decline jurisdiction for sentencing a "sustained or repeated assault with a shod foot", and to send the matter to the crown court.

Dino Barricella, for Scarlett, argued factors indicated lower culpability or harm.

"There was no suggestion of premeditation," he added.

"He was having a night out with his partner when the victim landed on her - badly injuring her wrist.

"He accepts he saw red and that, while on the ground, there was a kick of sorts, but not some kind of gold swing of a kick.

"That, coupled with his prompt guilty plea and remorse, may lead you to decide it can remain in your jurisdiction."

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and ordered pre-sentence reports ahead of sentencing at crown court on a date to be confirmed.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New outdoor games area set to be built as neighbours raise £80k

Tunstall residents get ready for a potential new multi-use games area after a planning application was submitted Picture: CHRIS SILOVSKY (WWW.CHRISSILOVSKY.COM)

‘Bill Turnbull effect’ helps break men’s taboo over prostate cancer

Bill Turnbull's openness in speaking about his prostate cancer is thought to be a major contributor to more men getting checked for the illness. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A major step change’: 200 arrests made in fight against organised crime

Checking insurance details of a driver who was stopped by the Operation Sentinel team in Lowestoft. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Car collides with tree in rural Suffolk road

A car has collided with a tree in Aldham Tye, Suffolk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Clubber ‘saw red’ after dance floor ‘commotion’ and kicked man in head

The assault happened in the car park of Carbon nightclub, in Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24