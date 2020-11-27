Covid outbreak in care home as 12 cases confirmed

Cedrus House care home in Stowmarket where there has been an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: CARE UK Care UK

A care home in Stowmarket has confirmed a number of staff and residents have tested positive for Covid-19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eight team members and four residents at Cedrus House care home, run by Care UK, have tested positive for the virus recently.

A spokesperson for Care UK said: “Four residents have tested positive, of which two are not showing any symptoms.

“All residents who have tested positive are being cared for in their rooms and team members are taking all the necessary hygiene measures to minimise the risk to others in the home.

“We have a plentiful supply of PPE and the team is being meticulous in its use.”

The Bittern Crescent premises offers a variety of care for nursing, dementia, end of life care and a day club.

Visits are not allowed while the quarantine is in process.

The number of cases of the virus in care settings has been rising this month across Suffolk.

You may also want to watch:

According to figures released by the county council, care providers have seen more than 50 outbreaks in the past four weeks – the majority in East Suffolk and Babergh.

Barbergh had 17, East Suffolk 24, West Suffolk six, Ipswich and Mid Suffolk two each.

Suffolk has had 214 deaths in care homes because of Covid-19 with 13 of those in the past month.

Throughout the pandemic, procedures and safety at care homes has been continually improved – with more testing and tighter safety restrictions for residents.

The council said: “In line with government guidelines, we are reporting weekly on the number of outbreaks within Suffolk care home settings, that Suffolk County Council has been made aware of.

“An outbreak is classed as a care home with two or more cases.

“These figures are listed on area basis and will not include the details of any specific care homes.

“These figures include care homes, extra care housing and supported housing.

“As a notifiable disease, care homes are required to report any potential or confirmed cases of coronavirus to Public Health England (PHE) in order that this can be captured as part of the national reporting processes and also for PHE to provide advice and guidance on infection control.

“Care providers are under no obligation to report suspected or confirmed cases to the county council.”