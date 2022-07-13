Miniature donkeys visit Suffolk care home
- Credit: Chilton Meadows Bupa Care Home
Residents at Chilton Meadows care home in Stowmarket took part in a therapy session with two miniature donkeys.
Millie and Jack, provided by Mini Donks, visited the home with the aim of supporting the wellbeing of the residents, including those with dementia who find the animals calming.
The residents spent the afternoon with the donkeys, who visited some of the residents in their rooms.
A resident at Chilton Meadows, James Johnson said: “They were so gorgeous and soft – I loved touching them and being able to feel their fur, they feel much fluffier than you’d think.”
Activities co-ordinator at Chilton Meadows Emma Gooderham said: "We love having animals visit here at Chilton Meadows Bupa Care Home, as we find they really bring a smile to the faces of our residents.
"From goats to snakes to donkeys, we really have had them all!
“Whilst we love all our animal friends who visit, Millie and Jack definitely hold a special place in our hearts.
Most Read
- 1 'Unspoilt' Suffolk coastal town and village named among best in England
- 2 Matchday Recap: How Town's West Ham clash played out
- 3 New theme park to open near Colchester at the end of the week
- 4 Couple who died in three vehicle crash in Ipswich named
- 5 Suffolk home damaged in fire reportedly owned by famous couple
- 6 Driver stopped over not taking a break for more than SEVEN hours
- 7 'I can't bring my car out of the road': Parking troubles in Suffolk village street
- 8 McKenna on future of Town striker Pigott
- 9 Ipswich Town 1-2 West Ham: A positive night at Portman Road despite defeat
- 10 First look: New modern dug-outs at Portman Road
"They were both so lovely and the residents really warmed to them. I have a feeling we will have to have them back for more cuddles again soon.”