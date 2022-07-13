Miniature donkeys visit Suffolk care home

The donkeys, Millie and Jack, visited residents in an afternoon full of cuddles. - Credit: Chilton Meadows Bupa Care Home

Residents at Chilton Meadows care home in Stowmarket took part in a therapy session with two miniature donkeys.

Millie and Jack, provided by Mini Donks, visited the home with the aim of supporting the wellbeing of the residents, including those with dementia who find the animals calming.

The residents spent the afternoon with the donkeys, who visited some of the residents in their rooms.

The afternoon was arranged by Emma Gooderham and Stacey Burch, Activities Co-ordinators at Chilton Meadows. - Credit: Chilton Meadows Bupa Care Home

A resident at Chilton Meadows, James Johnson said: “They were so gorgeous and soft – I loved touching them and being able to feel their fur, they feel much fluffier than you’d think.”

Activities co-ordinator at Chilton Meadows Emma Gooderham said: "We love having animals visit here at Chilton Meadows Bupa Care Home, as we find they really bring a smile to the faces of our residents.

"From goats to snakes to donkeys, we really have had them all!

“Whilst we love all our animal friends who visit, Millie and Jack definitely hold a special place in our hearts.

"They were both so lovely and the residents really warmed to them. I have a feeling we will have to have them back for more cuddles again soon.”

Residents of the Chilton Meadows care home in Stowmarket were visited by two miniature donkeys. - Credit: Chilton Meadows Bupa Care Home



