Suffolk care homes appeal for letters and pictures

The homes would like post to cheer up residents

Stowmarket care home manager appeals for letters and pictures for residents who are cut off from seeing family because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Stowcare runs Woodfield Court and Chilton Court in Stowmarket

Woodfield Court and Chilton Court in Stowmarket are asking people to kindly send in letters and pictures to cheer up their residents while the home is closed to visitors due to the coronavirus outbreak.



Simon Gibbs, general manager, said: “We would like people to write to the residents. There is a focus on things like Facetime but what might be nice is if people write letters or make pictures and send them to us. If we get 30-40 of them, they would have a letter or picture each.”

The homes are currently shut to all visitors, so residents aren’t getting to see family or friends or children from the local pre-school who usually visit once a week to play games or do crafts.

“It’s the length of time we have to be closed to visitors which will affect the wellbeing of the residents, including some who don’t have an awareness of the situation,” added Simon.

If you’d like to send a letter or picture to residents of the homes, post them to Stowcare Ltd, Chilton Court, Gainsborough Road, Stowmarket, IP14 1LL.